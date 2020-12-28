Virat Kohli wins Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade, ODI Cricketer of the Decade

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Monday added another feather to his crammed hat as he bagged the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade. He also won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade Award.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) made the announcement via Twitter, bestowing the honour on Kohli, who scored 66 out of his 70 international hundreds, in the "ICC Awards" period.

In the same period, he was also the batsman with the most fifties (94), most runs (20396) besides having the maximum average (56.

97) among players with 70 plus innings.

Overall, the 32-year-old has amassed 12040 runs in ODIs, 7318 runs in Tests and 2928 runs in T20 Internationals, averaging more than 50 across formats.

More to follow...