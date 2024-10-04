Virat Kohli vs Joe Root - Statistical comparison after 115 Test matches

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli vs Joe Root in Test cricket

Virat Kohli and Joe Root are arguably two of the best batters of this generation to play the sport, especially Test cricket. Both batters have grown in stature over the years and are entering the fag end of their respective careers. Kohli and Root have always believed that Test cricket is the pinnacle of the game featuring in more than 100 matches in the format so far. While the former India skipper has played 115 matches in the whites, Root has represented England in a staggering 146 Test matches so far.

But who is the best among them? Well, here we compare both batters in Tests based on their numbers after playing in 115 Test matches

Kohli was recently involved in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh at home and mustered 99 runs in four innings at an average of 33. With this performance, he took his tally in Test cricket after 115 Test matches to 8947 runs at an average of 48.89. Meanwhile, Root played three Tests against Sri Lanka at home amassing 375 runs with two centuries to his name. However, after 115 Tests, Root was only 278 runs away from completing 10000 runs in the format. He had scored 9722 runs by then at an average of 49.35.

Kohli's conversion rate in the longest format has been brilliant as he has so far smacked 29 centuries and 30 fifties. At the same time, after 115 Tests, Root had 24 tons and 53 half-centuries to his name. This was the period when he used to struggle to convert his fifties into hundreds. Interestingly, at this stage, Root and Kohli's best score is the same - 254.

Virat Kohli vs Joe Root - Statistical Comparison in Tests after 115 Test matches

Player Innings Runs Average Hundreds Fifties Best Score 4s/6s Virat Kohli 195 8947 48.89 29 30 254* 1001/27 Joe Root 212 9722 49.35 24 53 254 1073/25

Kohli's consistency in Test cricket has been affected in the last few years. In fact, he has scored only two centuries since November 2019 and during his period, notched up only 8 fifty-plus scores too. He struggled for form in the format and that led to his progress getting affected as well. Meanwhile, Root's form has skyrocketed since 2021 and he has plundered a lot of runs crossing the 12000-run mark in the format.

Root will next be in action from October 7 in the three-match Test against Pakistan away from home while Virat Kohli will face New Zealand at home in three Tests starting from October 16. All eyes will be on these two legends as they look to pile on the runs like they have been doing for more than a decade. As far as the numbers are concerned after 115 Tests, Joe Root has the upper hand over Kohli but the latter still has a chance to finish his already illustrious Test career on a high by piling on the runs in the next few years just like Sachin Tendulkar did.