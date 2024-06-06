Virat Kohli's rare failure in T20 World Cup chases comes after 8 years

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli

India got off the mark in the T20 World Cup beating Ireland comfortably by eight wickets at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Rohit Sharma scored a sparkling half-century in the 97-run chase while Rishabh Pant also sizzled as the bowling unit did a perfect job earlier. However, one player who couldn't make an impact was Virat Kohli.

He opened for the first time in the T20 World Cup and could muster only one run before getting out to Mark Adair after facing five balls. He registered his first single-digit score while chasing in the history of the mega event. His last score of less than 50 in the tournament batting second came way back in 2016 against New Zealand when he scored 23 runs.

The game was played in Nagpur as the Kiwis had defended 126 runs against India then. In fact, Kohli's 23 was the second highest score in the line-up as the men in blue had crumbled to just 79 runs in 18.1 overs of the chase. Apart from that day and against Ireland on June 5, Kohli has never got out for less than 50 in run-chases in T20 World Cup which is indeed a staggering record. Despite the failure, the 35-year-old is still averaging a stunning 180.66 in chases in the mega event.

What is Kohli's record in T20 World Cup chases?

While Virat Kohli's record in the T20 World Cup is very well known to everyone, his exceptional numbers in run-chases at the event often go unnoticed. In 11 innings, the man has amassed 542 runs at an average of 180.66 with seven half-centuries to his name wiyth 82 being the highest. He has scored these runs at a strike rate of 134.49 and has remained unbeaten in the chases eight times smashing 49 fours and 14 sixes.