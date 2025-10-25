Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma bid emotional farewell to Australia with dominant win at SCG Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma bid an emotional farewell to Australia with a 168-run stand in Sydney, leading India to a nine-wicket win. The duo thanked fans for their support and hinted at continuing their journey toward the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Sydney:

Former India captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma delivered a memorable performance in what could be their final outing in Australia, guiding India to a commanding nine-wicket win at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25. The pair shared a magnificent 168-run stand for the second wicket, anchoring India’s chase and sealing a perfect farewell to their Australian chapter.

After the game, the two legends opened up in a heartfelt post-match interview with Adam Gilchrist and Ravi Shastri, expressing gratitude to Australian fans and reflecting on their long journey in the country.

“We want to say thank you as well. We love coming to this country and playing in front of such big crowds. We’ve played some of our best cricket here too. So, thank you very much for welcoming us so warmly. You guys are brilliant; we’ve never felt short of support here,” Kohli said.

Rohit echoed the emotion, recalling his early days in Australian conditions and the significance of ending on a high.

“I have always enjoyed playing cricket here in Australia. I have fond memories of 2008, and it is a nice way to finish, getting that talk, getting that win, and feeling that connection again. I don’t know if we will be coming back to Australia, but it has been a lot of fun over all these years that we have played here. Thank you, Australia,” Rohit added.

Kohli reacts to half-century after consecutive ducks

The Sydney heroics came after both veterans endured a tough start to the series. Rohit rediscovered his rhythm with a gritty knock in the second match, while Kohli bounced back after two ducks, joking about how cricket keeps players humble.

“You might've played international cricket for a long time, but the game shows you ways (on his ducks in the first two games). Almost 37 (years old) in the next few days, but chasing always brings the best out of me, nice to have a big match-winning partnership (with Rohit). Fortunately, the ducks have gone off the pond. It is good to be out of the pond (chuckles). It's so challenging when things aren't going your way. Situations in the middle get the best out of me. Tonight, it was one of those situation," Kohli said.