Virat Kohli reacts to Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement: 'Thank you for making my job easier at No.4' Cheteshwar Pujara walked into the sunset as he announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket, closing out a 13-year-long, illustrious chapter. Former India captain Virat Kohli has given his reaction to Pujara's retirement.

New Delhi:

Former India captain Virat Kohli paid his tribute to the now-retired Cheteshwar Pujara with a special post on social media. Kohli and Pujara were the Indian mainstays in the Test cricket and had scored some huge runs in their heydays.

While Kohli hung up his boots from Test cricket in May this year, Pujara confirmed his all India retirement in late August with a social media post, stating that 'all good things must come to an end'.

Pujara was an Indian icon and was known as the Wall 2.0 after the retirement of Rahul Dravid. For decades, the two held the No.3 and provided the team with the amazing solidity that they were capable of.

Pujara played a crucial role in India winning the two Border-Gavaskar series Down Under, with his impact in the 2018 one being hailed by many. He had made 521 runs in India's 2-1 series win with three centuries and a fifty as Kohli had become the first Indian captain to win a Test series Down Under.

The former India captain, Kohli, has now given his reactions to Pujara's retirement. "Thank you for making my job easier at 4 Pujji. You've had an amazing career. Congratulations and wish you the best for what's ahead. God bless," Kohli wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday, August 26.

The cricket fraternity also hailed the former cricketer after his announcement. "Pujara, it was always reassuring to see you walk out at No.3. You brought calm, courage, and a deep love for Test cricket every time you played," Sachin wrote on X.

"Your solid technique, patience, and composure under pressure have been a pillar for the team. Out of many, the 2018 series win in Australia stands out; it wouldn’t have been possible without your incredible resilience and match-winning runs. Congratulations on a wonderful career. Good luck for the next chapter. Enjoy your second innings!" he added.

"A real warrior. He was instrumental in my stint as coach for India, being the No. 1 side for 5 years on the trot and the 2 back to back series wins in Australia, where he was simply brilliant. Well done Puji. God bless," former India coach Ravi Shastri wrote on X.

"First of his name, last of his kind. Take a bow on a stellar career, Cheteshwar Pujara. You should be mighty proud of what you achieved donning the India cap. Congratulations and all the best for what's to come," former cricketer Wasim Jaffer wrote on X.