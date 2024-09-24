Virat Kohli on cusp of breaking Sachin Tendulkar and Don Bradman's records in Kanpur Test vs Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli hasn't been in great form in 2024 in international cricket. His only notable innings at the T20 World Cup came in the final while he has played only two Test matches so far in 2024 having missed five matches against England earlier this year at home. In the first Test match against Bangladesh, Kohli could only muster 23 runs in two innings but even then, managed to break Sachin Tendulkar's record to become the fastest to 12000 runs at home in international cricket.

Ahead of the second Test in Kanpur, Kohli is on the cusp of breaking not only Tendulkar's but also Don Bradman's record. The former India skipper is only 35 runs away from completing 27000 runs in international cricket and whenever he does it, Kohli will be the fastest to the milestone. He will be the fourth player to amass as many runs with Sachin, Kumar Sangakkara and Ricky Ponting doing so before him.

Players with most runs in international cricket

Players Innings Runs Average Sachin Tendulkar 782 34357 48.52 Kumar Sangakkara 666 28016 46.77 Ricky Ponting 668 27483 45.95 Virat Kohli 593 26965 53.18

Kohli has so far taken 113 catches in the longest format of the game and needs to only take three more catches to go past Tendulkar in this aspect. Rahul Dravid has plucked the most catches (210) for India in the format with VVS Laxman at second place with 135 catches.

Most catches for India in Tests

Players Catches Rahul Dravid 210 VVS Laxman 135 Sachin Tendulkar 115 Virat Kohli 113

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, is also eyeing Don Bradman's tally of centuries in Test cricket. The 35-year-old is currently on level terms with Bradman having smashed 29 tons and one more century will take him past the legendary Australian cricketer. But to break all these records, Kohli needs to make sure he gets his eye in before going for his shots. He looked in good touch in Chennai as well but played a cover drive way too early only to edge the ball to the wicketkeeper Litton Das.