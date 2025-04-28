Virat Kohli misses out on creating history by 5 runs despite scoring match-winning fifty vs DC Virat Kohli scored 51 runs off 47 deliveries to play a crucial role in RCB chasing down 163 runs against Delhi Capitals on Sunday (April 27). He became the leading run-scorer of the season with the sixth fifty-plus score in 10 matches but missed out on creating history.

New Delhi:

Virat Kohli notched up his third consecutive half-century in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Sunday (April 27), helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru register their seventh win. With this victory, they jumped to the top of the table with 14 points after 10 matches. However, Kohli couldn't remain unbeaten in the chase and was dismissed on 51 off 47 deliveries, thereby missing out on creating history in the IPL. In fact, Kohli missed the record by just five runs.

For the unversed, Kohli has an excellent record against several teams in the cash-rich league, and one of them is Delhi Capitals. He continued his good run against DC on Sunday and took his tally to 1130 runs. When he was dismissed, the former RCB skipper was only five runs away from breaking David Warner's record of scoring the most runs against a single opponent in the IPL.

Virat Kohli's record against all active teams in IPL

Opposition Runs scored Chennai Super Kings 1084 Delhi Capitals 1130 Gujarat Titans 351 Punjab Kings 1104 Kolkata Knight Riders 1021 Lucknow Super Giants 139 Mumbai Indians 922 Rajasthan Royals 896 Sunrisers Hyderabad 762

Warner has an impeccable record against Punjab Kings, having amassed 1134 runs in just 1126 runs at an average of 49.3 and a strike rate of 144.27 with a staggering 13 fifties to his name. Meanwhile, Kohli has scored his 1130 runs against the Delhi Capitals in just 30 innings at an average of 49.13 and a strike-rate of 133.88 with 11 fifties to his name.

Kohli's record against Punjab Kings is also superb, having scored 1104 runs in 34 innings at an average of 36.8 and a strike rate of 133.49 with a century and six half-centuries. Coming back to the record he missed, Kohli won't be able to go past Warner unless RCB face DC again in the playoffs.

Both teams are in contention to end in the top two, and if that happens, Kohli will get a chance to break Warner's record. But if not, then he will have to wait for IPL 2026 to get underway after 11 months to create history in the T20 extravaganza.