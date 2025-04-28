Virat Kohli misses out on creating history by 5 runs despite scoring match-winning fifty vs DC

Virat Kohli notched up his third consecutive half-century in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season on Sunday (April 27), helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru register their seventh win. With this victory, they jumped to the top of the table with 14 points after 10 matches. However, Kohli couldn't remain unbeaten in the chase and was dismissed on 51 off 47 deliveries, thereby missing out on creating history in the IPL. In fact, Kohli missed the record by just five runs.
For the unversed, Kohli has an excellent record against several teams in the cash-rich league, and one of them is Delhi Capitals. He continued his good run against DC on Sunday and took his tally to 1130 runs. When he was dismissed, the former RCB skipper was only five runs away from breaking David Warner's record of scoring the most runs against a single opponent in the IPL.
Virat Kohli's record against all active teams in IPL
|Opposition
|Runs scored
|Chennai Super Kings
|1084
|Delhi Capitals
|1130
|Gujarat Titans
|351
|Punjab Kings
|1104
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|1021
|Lucknow Super Giants
|139
|Mumbai Indians
|922
|Rajasthan Royals
|896
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|762
Warner has an impeccable record against Punjab Kings, having amassed 1134 runs in just 1126 runs at an average of 49.3 and a strike rate of 144.27 with a staggering 13 fifties to his name. Meanwhile, Kohli has scored his 1130 runs against the Delhi Capitals in just 30 innings at an average of 49.13 and a strike-rate of 133.88 with 11 fifties to his name.
Kohli's record against Punjab Kings is also superb, having scored 1104 runs in 34 innings at an average of 36.8 and a strike rate of 133.49 with a century and six half-centuries. Coming back to the record he missed, Kohli won't be able to go past Warner unless RCB face DC again in the playoffs.
Both teams are in contention to end in the top two, and if that happens, Kohli will get a chance to break Warner's record. But if not, then he will have to wait for IPL 2026 to get underway after 11 months to create history in the T20 extravaganza.