Virat Kohli jumps into top 15 in latest ICC rankings after his 186-run knock against Australia

Former India captain Virat Kohli is back in top 15 in the latest ICC Test rankings following his stellar knock of 186 runs in the recently concluded fourth and final Test match against Australia. He has jumped seven places to finish at 13th rank in the latest ICC Test rankings. Kohli ended his century drought in Test cricket after a massive 1205 days and led India's reply to Australia's imposing total of 480 runs in the first innings of the Ahmedabad Test.

Meanwhile, the only two Indian batters in the top 10 are Rishabh Pant (9th) and Rohit Sharma (10th). While Pant is out due to a long injury layoff and is likely to drop out of the list soon, Rohit Sharma couldn't do much after his first innings heroics in Nagpur Test. Among bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin is now the sole owner of the number one position in Test cricket and has left behind James Anderson who is at the second place.

He picked up as many as 25 wickets in the four-match Test series against Australia only to win the joint Player of the Series award alongside his teammate Ravindra Jadeja. The latter, meanwhile, picked up 22 wickets and scored 130-odd runs in the series.

Australia's batters Cameron Green and Usman Khawaja also slammed centuries and they have also made significant gains in the rankings. Khawaja has climbed two places at the seventh position while Green ended the series at the 26th place, 11 places up. Travis Head ended a topsy turvy series with a score of 90 in the second innings of Ahmedabad Test and he maintained his 5th rank in Test cricket.

Among other matches, Daryl Mitchell entered the top 10 in the ICC Test rankings after scores of 102 and 81. He is now at the 8th position in rankings, up by four places.

