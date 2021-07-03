Virat Kohli is different sort of captain, he operates at 200 per cent: KL Rahul

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KL Rahul and Virat Kohli

Indian batsman KL Rahul has said that skipper Virat Kohli is a "different sort of captain" who gives his 200 per cent on the field.

Rahul, who is currently with the Indian squad in England but was not in the World Test Championship Final playing XI against New Zealand, said on Friday that Kohli encourages his teammates and propels them to work at a higher level.

"Playing with and under Virat Kohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is a very passionate individual. He operates at 200 (per cent). 100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200. He has this unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200," Rahul told Forbes India.

Rahul also spoke about former India skipper MS Dhoni and said every player had the highest regard for him.

"The minute anybody says captain, the first name that comes to mind from our era will be MS Dhoni. We have all played under him. Yes, he has won a lot of tournaments, done amazing things for the country but I think the biggest achievement that as captain you can have is the respect of your teammates, and any of us would take a bullet for him without a second thought," he said.

Rahul, who made his India debut across all formats under Dhoni, spoke about the quality which he learnt from the T20 and 50-over World Cup-winning captain.

"Something I have learned from him is how humble he has been through the ups and downs, how he has put his country ahead of everything is just unbelievable."