Virat Kohli has set fitness bar at all-time high: Ravi Shastri extends birthday wishes to India captain

Wishes poured in for Virat Kohli on his 32nd birthday today on 5th November. The Indian skipper was showered with wishes from fans and several prominent names of the cricket fraternity.

Kohli, an integral part of the Indian side, has paved his way to becoming one of the best batsmen of the modern era. Since breaking into the national side as a youngster, 'King' Kohli has achieved unpreceedented success at the biggest level.

Kohli, arguably the most complete batsman in modern-day cricket, boasts staggering records with the bat. While representing India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is, Kohli has scripted several records to his name. Currently sitting at 42 tons in One-day Internationals, Kohli is touted to surpass Sachin Tendulkar in the list of most ODI hundreds. Kohli also holds the record of being the fastest batsman to reach 8000, 9000, 10000 and 11000 runs in ODIs.

Talking about his prowess in the traditional format, Kohli has 7240 runs in Tests, including 27 tons and 22 half-centuries. Under Kohli's leadership, India also became the first team from Asia to win a Test series in Australia. With an average of over 50 in all three formats, the right-hander is the epitome of consistency.

Apart from his batting exploits, Kohli is known for his exemplary fitness levels and on-field agility. Since his debut, the Delhi lad has notched up his fitness standards to a whole different level, setting benchmarks in international cricket.

On his special day, current India head coach Ravi Shastri also extended birthday wishes to Kohli. Shastri pointed out the Indian skipper's inspiring fitness standards and work ethics.

"To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless," tweeted Shastri.

To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless. @imVkohli #HappyBirthdayVirat pic.twitter.com/qNlIYgNyvs — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 5, 2020

Yuvraj Singh, who was a part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad along with Kohli, posted a special message for the RCB skipper.

“Janamdin mubarak ho King Kohli @imVkohli! Wishing the great Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday! Jahan bhi ho khush raho, chhake chauke maarte raho, all the best for the playoffs! Hope @RCBTweets turns it around this time,” Yuvraj tweeted.

Janamdin mubarak ho King Kohli @imVkohli! Wishing the great Indian batsman a very Happy Birthday! Jahan bhi ho khush raho, chhake chauke maarte raho ❤️ all the best for the playoffs! Hope @RCBTweets turns it around this time 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/wFjKA6jlwj — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 5, 2020

