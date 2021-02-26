Image Source : BCCI.TV Virat Kohli speaks Gujarati in hilarious cameo appearance during Axar's interview with Hardik Pandya

Axar Patel enjoyed a stellar outing during the pink-ball Test against England, taking 11 wickets throughout the game as India secured a victory inside two days. The home side defeated England by 10 wickets in Ahmedabad, taking a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.

Patel was named the man of the match, and he was interviewed by another local star Hardik Pandya, as they conversed on the spinner's match-winning performance in the game.

Towards the end of the interview, however, Indian captain Virat Kohli made a hilarious cameo appearance. He came from behind and took the mic from Pandya, saying "Ae Bapu taari bowling kamaal chhe! (Bapu, your bowling is wonderful!) to Axar Patel.

Watch:

Pandya funnily remarks that Kohli is learning Gujarati as the trio shared a good laugh in the end.

During the interview with Pandya, Axar credited the support from his family and friends (including Hardik) for his comeback to the Indian team.

"When I was out of Team India for three years, I used to think on how can I work on my game to improve my bowling and batting. Many friends continued to ask why I wasn't in the team when I was performing consistently in the IPL and for India A, so that was also in my mind," Axar told Pandya.

"But I knew that I need to wait for the right time. My friends and family have helped me a lot in the past 2-3 years, and you're also one of them. I learnt a lot on how to tackle the tough phase, so I credit them for supporting them during my tough time."