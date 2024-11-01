Virat Kohli grooves to 'My name is Lakhan' on opening day of 3rd Test against New Zealand at Wankhede | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja.

Virat Kohli is a pure entertainer on the field whether it comes to enchanting the spectators with the bat in hand or his dance moves. The crowd that made its way to watch the opening day of the third Test between India and New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai got the opportunity to see Virat Kohli display his dance moves as the star batter grooved to the Bollywood song 'My Name is Lakhan'.

Watch Virat Kohli groove to My Name is Lakhan:

Players from both New Zealand and India were greeted by the heat and humidity in Mumbai and therefore the on-field umpires had to allow more frequent breaks in between the passage of play to keep them hydrated. However, Virat was not short on energy as he cheered his teammates amid the exhausting humidity and also found time to keep the spectators at the venue hooked.

Meanwhile, Virat is eagerly waiting to get a big one in the ongoing series. The right-handed batter scored a 70 in the second innings of the first Test in Bengaluru but other than that he has been searching for runs extensively. Given how the wicket is turning in Mumbai, India would require a big innings from the former skipper.

India's Playing XI for the 3rd Test in Mumbai:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

Bench:

Axar Patel, Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah

Support Staff:

Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar, Ryan ten Doeschate, T Dilip, Morne Morkel

New Zealand's Playing XI for the 3rd Test in Mumbai:

Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke

Bench:

Jacob Duffy, Mark Chapman, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner

Support Staff:

Gary Stead, Luke Ronchi, Shane Jurgensen