Virat Kohli felicitated at Arun Jaitley Stadium on his Ranji Trophy return for round 7 fixture | WATCH

Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli was felicitated by the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) for his 'immense contribution to Delhi and Indian Cricket' on Friday, January 31. Kohli, who made a Ranji Trophy return, was honoured with a shawl and was presented with a momento by the DDCA president Rohan Jaitley at the end of the second day's play.

Kohli is playing in his first Ranji trophy match since 2012. Following BCCI's 10-point diktat, making domestic cricket mandatory for contracted players, Kohli turned up for Delhi's last group game against Railways from January 30 onwards.

After the end of the second day's play, the DDCA officials gathered to honour Kohli. The Indian batting icon touched his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma's feet before being called for the honour.

Kohli had a jiffy return to the premier red-ball tournament as he was dismissed for just six in the first innings. Railways fast-bowler Himanshu Sangwan cleaned the Indian batting star on a ball that sneaked past the gap between Kohli's bat and pad as he looked for another drive. The speedster celebrated the dismissal in style and was pumped after he got the former India skipper. Kohli had earlier hit a boundary down the ground a ball before the dismissal but when he looked for another scoring opportunity, he was cleaned-up.

Delhi ended the second day strongly on 334/7 with Sumit Mathur and Siddhant Sharma unbeaten on 78 and 15. They currently have a lead of 93 after bowling Railways out for 241 earlier. Captain Ayush Badoni also played a pivotal role with the bat and fell only one short of his hundred. Sangwan was the pick of the bowlers for Railways.

Sangwan is a Delhi-born Railways fast bowler who has played 23 first-class matches so far. He has also played for Delhi U19 but made his senior debut for Railways in 2019. Sangwan has 77 wickets in 40 innings with three five-wicket hauls.

Interestingly, he was a ticket collector earlier and was posted at New Delhi station. He has also taken the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw in his debut season.