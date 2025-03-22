Virat Kohli eyes 5 massive milestones in IPL 2025 as RCB kick off new season against KKR at Eden Gardens Virat Kohli will be looking to register a few big milestones as he enters into his 18th season of the Indian Premier League. The Kohli-starrer Royal Challengers Bengaluru will lock horns against Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2025 opener at Eden Gardens.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru legend Virat Kohli is eyeing a few massive milestones in IPL 2025 as his team kicks off the new season against defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. Kohli is already the highest run-scorer in the league with 8004 runs to his name. He eyes a few other records as IPL enters its 18th season.

KKR host RCB in the tournament opener at Eden Gardens in Kolkata as they face each other in the first match of an IPL for the first time since 2008, the year in which they kicked off IPL.

Kohli was the orange cap winner in IPL 2024 even though his team was knocked out in the Eliminator after losing to Rajasthan Royals. The iconic batter is in line to register several milestones in the Indian cash-rich league.

5 records Kohli can register in IPL 2025:

1 - Kohli set to play in his 400 T20 match: When Kohli steps onto the field for the KKR vs RCB game at Eden Gardens, he will be playing his 400 match in T20 cricket. Kohli will become only the third Indian after Rohit Sharma (448) and Dinesh Karthik (412) to feature in 400 or more T20 games.

2 - 114 runs needed for 13000 T20 runs: Kohli is eyeing another huge record in T20s. He is only 114 runs away from becoming the first Indian to reach 13000 T20 runs. He currently has 12886 runs in 399 matches, another would be looking to get to the record quickly.

3 - Three half tons to a century of fifties: Kohli is also a little away from getting to 100 fifties in T20 cricket. He currently has 97 half-tons in the format and will become only the second player in the world after David Warner (108) to reach a century of half-tons.

4 - Four more fifty-plus scores: Meanwhile, the RCB legend has another huge record in his sights in IPL. He needs only four fifty-plus scores to become the player with the most fifty-plus knocks in IPL history. Currently, he is second with 63 fifty-plus scores with David Warner on top, having made 66 such scores.

5 - 28 more sixes for an IPL feat: Notably, Kohli needs 28 more sixes to get to 300 maximums in IPL. He is currently standing in third with 272 maximums to his name. Only Chris Gayle has more than 300 maximums as he slammed 357 sixes in his IPL career. Rohit Sharma is second with 280 maximums.