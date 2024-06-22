Virat Kohli etches his name in history books, becomes first to breach 3000-run milestone in World Cups

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Virat Kohli.

Indian star batter Virat Kohli has etched his name into the history books with a decent outing against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight clash in Antigua. Kohli, who has been under the scanner due to his poor outings in the ongoing edition of the tournament, struck an impressive 37 from 28 balls before falling to Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Kohli has now become the first player to score 3000 runs in the history of T20 and ODI World Cups. The batting maestro needed 35 runs to reach the 3000-run milestone in the limited-overs World Cups and he got there with a 37-run knock.

Most runs in T20 and ODI World Cups:

1 - Virat Kohli: 3000 runs

2 - Rohit Sharma: 2637 runs

3 - David Warner: 2502 runs

4 - Sachin Tendulkar: 2278 runs

5 - Kumar Sangakkara: 2193 runs

The 37-run knock vs Bangladesh was Kohli's highest score in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He had scores of 1, 4, 0 and 24 before this innings. Due to his performance, he came under scrutiny with cricket experts voicing for the inclusion of Yashasvi Jaiswal and dropping Kohli to Number 3.

India batting coach Vikram Rathour was asked about Kohli's form with the bat at the top of the order and he also wanted to see runs from the bat of the former skipper.

"I’m not happy. I would love it if he gets going and scores more runs. But yeah, it is good when you are challenged at times. You know, the guys who are not getting too much batting in India sometimes, they are the ones who put up scores today and our middle-order came to play. So, it was good to see," Rathour said on Kohli at the pre-match press conference.

India's Playing XI;

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

Bangladesh's Playing XI:

Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman