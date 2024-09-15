Virat Kohli breaks dressing room wall with six during practice at Chepauk ahead of Bangladesh series

Follow us on Image Source : JIO CINEMA Virat Kohli breaks the wall in a training session.

Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli is set to return to the Test format as he is raring to take the field against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series, starting from September 19 onwards.

Kohli has hit the nets to get in his best shape for the series. He has been part of the team's training camp in Chennai since September 13. During one of the training sessions, the Indian batting star broke the wall of the dressing room with a six off his bat.

India's training session began with the middle-order taking the nets first. The likes of KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel getting to bat. Pant worked on to gear for the spin challenge that will be posed by the Bangladesh spinners.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal arrived in the nets in the afternoon session to iron their skills. The Indian skipper unleashed his favourite pull shot and reverse-sweep off the spinners as he continued to bat with free intent.

Kohli faced Ravichandran Ashwin to start his session and when he got in the groove, he hit one of the bowlers for a six down the ground to break the wall near the dressing room.

Notably, the lower-order batters also got their chance to bat as Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep and Axar Patel refined their skills. Indian spin-bowling all-rounders Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja also got to bat after their bowling session as they take a dual responsibility in the Indian team. The pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj also worked on their fast-bowling skills ahead of the series.