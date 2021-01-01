Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma celebrate new year with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic - See pics

Image Source : FACEBOOK/VIRAT KOHLI Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma celebrate new year with Hardik Pandya, Natasa Stankovic

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma celebrated the new year with fellow cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic.

Kohli shared a picture of their evening together, with a few other friends at the dinner table on social media. Kohli also shared a picture of him and his wife informing that the couple has tested negative for COVID-19.

"Friends who test negative together spend positive time together! Nothing like a get together at home with friends in a safe environment. May this year bring a lot of hope, joy, happiness and good health. Stay safe! #HappyNewYear2021," he captioned the images.

Kohli returned home to Mumbai from Australia on paternaity leave to be with his wife for the bith of their first child.

He played the ODI and the T20I series against Australia and the Test series opener in Adelaide where India lost by eight wickets. Wishing all the luck to his team, he left for home.

Back home he has been following the performance of Team India who defeated Australia in Melbourne to level the four-match Border-Gavaskar series 1-1.

"Top day 1 for us. Great display from the bowlers and a solid finish too," tweeted Kohli on December 26.

He followed it up with another tweet on December 27 where he spoke about Ajinkya Rahane's impressive 112. "Another great day for us. Proper Test cricket at its best. Absolutely top knock from Jinks," he wrote.

Kohli will be expected to return to the Indian team for the home series against England.