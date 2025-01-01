Wednesday, January 01, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Vinod Kambli discharged from hospital, requests everyone to stay away from alcohol | WATCH

Vinod Kambli discharged from hospital, requests everyone to stay away from alcohol | WATCH

The former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli was admitted to a private hospital in Thane after his health deteriorated on December 21. He was later diagnosed with urine-related disease and clots in his brain.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Written By : Sumeet Kavthale
New Delhi
Published : Jan 01, 2025 16:02 IST, Updated : Jan 01, 2025 16:30 IST
Vinod Kambli
Image Source : INDIA TV The former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli in Mumbai on January 1, 2025

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, January 1, after receiving treatment for various health issues. Kambli was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Kalhar area of Bhiwandi town in Thane on December 21 after his health deteriorated.

Kambli walked out of the hospital in India's new ODI jersey and was greeted by his well-wishers. He was able to walk with the support of his friends and family and waved at fans to signal a positive recovery. He also wished everyone a Happy New Year and appealed to fans to stay away from alcohol.

The 52-year-old Mumbai-born cricketer represented the Indian national cricket team in 121 international games from 1991 to 2000. He was off to a memorable start to his Test career but his off-the-field lifestyle affected his game. 

Kambli scored 1084 runs in just 17 Tests at an impressive average of 54.20. He also registered four Test centuries, including a double ton against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 1993. 

The left-handed opening batsman witnessed a long stint in ODI cricket as he made 2477 runs in 104 matches at an average of 32.59. He recorded 2 centuries and 14 fifties in white-ball cricket and played his last international game against Sri Lanka in the 2000 Champions Trophy final.

Related Stories
Jhye Richardson eager to 'grab if opportunity arises' in New Year's Test at SCG against India

Jhye Richardson eager to 'grab if opportunity arises' in New Year's Test at SCG against India

Jasprit Bumrah needs six wickets at SCG to break biggest bowling record for India in Test cricket

Jasprit Bumrah needs six wickets at SCG to break biggest bowling record for India in Test cricket

India TV Sports Wrap on January 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

India TV Sports Wrap on January 1: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Watch the video here

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement