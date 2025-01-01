Vinod Kambli discharged from hospital, requests everyone to stay away from alcohol | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli in Mumbai on January 1, 2025

Former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday, January 1, after receiving treatment for various health issues. Kambli was admitted to Akruti Hospital in Kalhar area of Bhiwandi town in Thane on December 21 after his health deteriorated.

Kambli walked out of the hospital in India's new ODI jersey and was greeted by his well-wishers. He was able to walk with the support of his friends and family and waved at fans to signal a positive recovery. He also wished everyone a Happy New Year and appealed to fans to stay away from alcohol.

The 52-year-old Mumbai-born cricketer represented the Indian national cricket team in 121 international games from 1991 to 2000. He was off to a memorable start to his Test career but his off-the-field lifestyle affected his game.

Kambli scored 1084 runs in just 17 Tests at an impressive average of 54.20. He also registered four Test centuries, including a double ton against England at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in 1993.

The left-handed opening batsman witnessed a long stint in ODI cricket as he made 2477 runs in 104 matches at an average of 32.59. He recorded 2 centuries and 14 fifties in white-ball cricket and played his last international game against Sri Lanka in the 2000 Champions Trophy final.

Watch the video here