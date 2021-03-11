Vijay Hazare Trophy: Shaw slams 165 in semifinal; breaks Mayank Agarwal's record for most runs in one season

Image Source : TWITTER/BCCIDOMESTIC Prithvi Shaw continued on his brilliant form in the semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy, slamming a century against Karnataka.

Prithvi Shaw slammed a second-successive century in the semifinal of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Karnataka, and also went past Mayank Agarwal to score the highest runs in a single edition of the tournament in its history.

Mayank Agarwal had scored 723 runs during the 2017-18 season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

On his way to breaking the record, Shaw slammed four centuries including an unbeaten double century (227*) against Puducherry in the group stage.

Shaw was eventually dismissed on 165 in 122 deliveries, slamming 17 fours and 7 sixes in his innings.

The Indian youngster is also leading the Mumbai side in the absence of Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav, who are both currently in Ahmedabad with Team India.

Shaw was a part of the Indian team during the tour of Australia, but lost his place after the first Test in Adelaide, owing to low scores. He was eventually axed from the squad for the four-Test series against England.

Shaw has since been heavily accumulating runs in domestic cricket for Mumbai.

In his previous match against Saurashtra, Shaw had remained unbeaten on 185 as his innings guided Mumbai to a big nine-wicket win. Thanks to his quickfire knock which came in merely 123 deliveries, Mumbai chased down the 286-run target in the 42nd over of the innings.

The right-handed opener represents Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League and will be aiming to make a comeback to the Indian team with similar outings for the franchise.