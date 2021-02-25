Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mumbai post fourth-highest team total in history of List A cricket

Image Source : SCREENSHOT Riding on Prithvi Shaw's double-century and Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire ton, Mumbai posted 457/4 in 50 overs against Puducherry.

Mumbai posted the highest total in the history of Vijay Hazare Trophy, and fourth-highest in List A cricket on Thursday when they scored 457/4 in 50 overs against Puducherry in Jaipur.

Prithvi Shaw scored his first double century in List A cricket, slamming an unbeaten 227 -- also becoming the highest individual scorer in Vijay Hazare Trophy to help Mumbai post a mammoth 457/4 against Puducherry in their Elite Group D game here.

The 21-year-old Shaw, who has played in five Tests and five ODIs, broke the earlier record of the highest individual score held by Sanju Samson (212 not out against Goa in 2019).

For the record, the highest List-A score is 268 by Ali Brown.

Puducherry's decision to put Mumbai in to bat backfired badly as Shaw and Suryakumar Yadav (133 off 58 balls) toyed with their bowling attack at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The diminutive right-handed Shaw tore apart a listless Puducherry attack, comprising 36-year-old former India player Pankaj Singh (2/79) and his pace colleagues 41-year-old Santha Moorthy (0/92) and Sagar Trivedi (1/99) as well as 34-year-old left-arm spinner Sagar Udeshi (0/81).

Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal (10) added 58 runs for the first wicket to lay the foundation. After Jaiswal was dismissed, Shaw found an able partner in Aditya Tare (56, 7x4) as the duo stitched a 153-run stand for the second wicket. Tare played the perfect second fiddle to Shaw.

Suryakumar, who came in at No. 4, was in his elements, hitting 22 fours and four sixes. He and Shaw added 201 runs for the third wicket stand and helped Mumbai go past the 400-run mark.

Here's the list of highest team totals in List A cricket:

496/4 - Surrey vs Gloucestershire, The Oval, 2007 481/6 - England vs Australia, Nottingham, 2018 458/4 - India A vs Leicestershire, Leicester, 2018 457/4 - Mumbai vs Puducherry, Jaipur, 2021

Brief Scores: Mumbai 457/4 in 50 overs (Prithvi Shaw 227 not out, Suryakumar Yadav 133; Pankaj Singh 2/79, S Suresh Kumar 1/22) versus Puducherry.