Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 quarter-final fixtures confirmed as Rajasthan, Haryana progress

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/X Abhijeet Tomar of Rajasthan celebrating a century against Tamil Nadu in Vadodara on January 9, 2025

Rajasthan and Haryana secured the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 quarter-final spots with impressive wins on Thursday. Abhijeet Tomar's century led Rajasthan to a thrilling 19-run win against Tamil Nadu while the defending champions Haryana knocked out Bengal with a huge 72-run win to enter the top eight in India's premier List A tournament.

The experienced spinner Varun Chakravarthy picked 5 wickets for Tamil Nadu but Tomar's 111 and another fifty from captain Mahipal Lomror helped Rajasthan post a total of 267 while batting first. Narayan Jagadeesan gave Tamil Nadu a promising start by smashing 65 off 52 balls but the five-time champions were bowled out to 248 after impressive bowling from Aniket Choudhary and Aman Shekawat.

In the second pre-quarterfinal match, the defending champions Haryana posted a big total of 298 while batting first with youngsters Parth Vats and Nishant Sindhu scoring fifties each. Senior bowlers Mohammed Shami and Mukesh Kumar picked five wickets between them for Bengal.

Openers Abishek Porel and Sudip Gharami gave Bengal a promising start with a 70-run stand for the first wicket but Haryana bowlers made a stunning comeback to bowl out their opponents to 226 in 43.1 overs. Porel top-scored with 57 runs for Bengal while Parth Vats displayed his all-round skills by taking three wickets and clinching the Player of the Match award.

Haryana will face the former champions Gujarat and Rajasthan will take on Vidarbha in their respective quarter-final games on January 12.

Vijay Hazare Trophy 2024-25 quarter-final fixtures