Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021-22: TN thrash Karnataka by 8 wickets in Southern derby

Left-arm spinners M Siddharth and R Sai Kishore came up with impressive performances as Tamil Nadu outplayed arch-rivals Karnataka by eight wickets in an Elite Group 'B' match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy here on Thursday.

Skipper Manish Pandey's decision to bat first backfired as Siddharth (4/23) and Sai Kishore (3/28) spun a web around the Karnataka batters to bundle them out for 122 in 36.3 overs.

Save Pandey (40) and Rohan Kadam (37), none of the other Karnataka batters could make a significant contribution. Tamil Nadu then rode on B Indrajith's unbeaten half-century to overhaul the target in 28 overs.

The slide began in the opening over when Sandeep Warrier had Ravikumar Samarth caught behind by Dinesh Karthik for a duck off in the second ball.

Only a 67-run partnership for the third wicket between Kadam (69 balls, 1 four) and Pandey (54 balls, 3 fours) helped them the blushes as none of the other batters reached double figures.

Kadam's innings was ended by M S Washington Sundar (1/27), who castled him. Siddharth then struck a crucial blow for Tamil Nadu when he bowled Pandey in the 26th over.

It was a procession from thereon as Siddharth and Sai Kishore ran through the rest of the batting line-up. In reply, TN openers B Sai Sudharsan (18) and captain N Jagadeesan (16) began by hitting a few boundaries before the latter was bowled by Vidhyadhar Patil (1/22).

Sai Sudharsan and Indrajith (51, 74 balls, 6 fours) added 32 runs for the second wicket before the former was dismissed by J Suchith (1/24).

Indrajith and Washington Sundar (31 not out, 33 balls, 3 fours) made sure that there was no further trouble as they closed out the chase in the 28th over.

It was the second occasion in recent times that Tamil Nadu had managed to put it across Karnataka after having nailed a thrilling final of the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

In other matches of the group which were affected by rain, Mumbai got past Baroda, while Pondicherry pulled off a surprise win over the fancied Bengal -- both via the VJD method used in domestic matches.

Brief scores

Goa vs Rajasthan, Round 2, Elite Group E

JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi

Rajasthan won by 84 runs

Punjab vs Railways, Round 2, Elite Group E

JSCA Oval Ground, Ranchi

Punjab won by 3 wkts

Services vs Assam, Round 2, Elite Group E

Metallurgical & Engineering Consultant Ltd Sail Stadium, Ranchi

Services won by 4 wkts

Chandigarh vs Uttarakhand, Round 2, Elite Group D

Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Ground, Rajkot

Uttarakhand won by 3 wkts



Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 2, Plate

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Arunachal Pradesh 200 all out (49.5 overs)

Bihar vs Meghalaya, Round 1, Plate

KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Meghalaya 273/6 (50 overs)

Sikkim vs Mizoram, Round 1, Plate

Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Mizoram 183/9 (50 overs)

Tripura vs Manipur, Round 1, Plate

Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

Tripura 273/2 (50 overs)

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala, Round 2, Elite Group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Madhya Pradesh 329/9 (50 overs)

Saurashtra vs Haryana, Round 2, Elite Group C

Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Haryana 127 all out (38.4 overs)

Gujarat vs Odisha, Round 2, Elite Group A

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Gujarat 224/9 (50 overs)

Andhra vs Vidarbha, Round 2, Elite Group A

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Andhra 287/8 (50 overs)

Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 2, Elite Group A

Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Himachal Pradesh 250/8 (50 overs)

Puducherry vs Bengal, Round 2, Elite Group B

KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram

Bengal 264/8 (50 overs)

Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group C

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Uttar Pradesh 239/7 (50 overs)

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 2, Plate

Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Nagaland won by 5 wkts

Bihar vs Meghalaya, Round 2, Plate

KL Saini Ground, Jaipur

Meghalaya won by 1 run

Sikkim vs Mizoram, Round 2, Plate

Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur

Sikkim won by 4 wkts

Tripura vs Manipur, Round 2, Plate

Soul Feel Cricket Stadium, Jaipur

Tripura won by 86 runs

Madhya Pradesh vs Kerala, Round 2, Elite Group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C, Rajkot

Madhya Pradesh won by 40 runs

Chhattisgarh vs Maharashtra, Round 2, Elite Group D

Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot

Maharashtra won by 8 wkts

Saurashtra vs Haryana, Round 2, Elite Group C

Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Saurashtra won by 5 wkts

Gujarat vs Odisha, Round 2, Elite Group A

Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Odisha won by 3 wkts

Andhra vs Vidarbha, Round 2, Elite Group A

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Vidarbha won by 8 wkts

Himachal Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 2, Elite Group A

Dadoji Konddev Stadium, Thane

Himachal Pradesh won by 63 runs

Baroda vs Mumbai, Round 2, Elite Group B

St Xavier's College Ground, Thiruvananthapuram

Mumbai Won by 13 Runs (VJD Method)

Tamil Nadu vs Karnataka, Round 2, Elite Group B

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Tamil Nadu won by 8 wkts

Puducherry vs Bengal, Round 2, Elite Group B

KCA Cricket Ground, Mangalapuram, Thiruvananthapuram

Puducherry Won by 8 Runs (VJD Method)

Hyderabad vs Delhi, Round 2, Elite Group C

Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Hyderabad won by 79 runs

Jharkhand vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group C

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh

Jharkhand won by 8 wkts