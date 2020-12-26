AUS vs IND 2nd Test Live | Watch: Ravindra Jadeja avoids collision with Shubman Gill to catch out Wade

Image Source : CRICKET.COM.AU Ravindra Jadeja (right) avoids collision with Shubman Gill to take the catch of Matthew Wade in Melbourne on Saturday.

Whether batting, bowling or fielding, Ravindra Jadeja has always proved he is a valuable addition to the team with his multidimensional ability to impact the game. And on Saturday morning the left-handed all-rounder once again showed why he is among the best fielders in the business.

Jadeja was seen taking a brilliant catch of Matthew Wade in the opening session of the Boxing Day Test against Australia when he did a fantastic job to avoid a collision with debutant Shubman Gill and hold on to a difficult catch in Melbourne.

The 32-year-old took the catch in the 13th over over the cover region when Wade uncharacteristically went down the line to slog R Ashwin, who tossed the ball up to set a trap for the Oz southpaw.

Wade, who was opening for the third time in the series, missed on the opportunity to score big after getting a good start with 30 runs off 38 deliveries prior to falling prey to Ashwin.

He was the second Australian wicket to fall on the day as Joe Burns was the first wicket to depart with no run to his name in the 10 deliveries he faced. He fell to Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth over when he nicked him behind the stumps to Rishabh Pant.

Steve Smith was the other Aussie batsman to disappoint on the day after the former skipper was removed by Ashwin in the 15th over for duck; leaving the hosts stuttering at 38/3 in the opening session.

More to follow...