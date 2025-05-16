Grade 1 anti-pollution curbs activated in Delhi-NCR as AQI slips into 'poor' category The Commission for Air Quality Management has activated Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the entire NCR after air quality slipped into the 'poor' category. The move mandates strict dust control, emissions monitoring, and reduced polluting activities by all implementing agencies.

New Delhi:

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday activated Stage-I of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across the entire National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect, as air quality levels slipped into the 'poor' category.

Under this alert, all implementing agencies across NCR are required to strictly enforce measures outlined in the GRAP Stage-I framework to prevent further deterioration of air quality. This includes intensified dust control efforts, restrictions on polluting activities, and close monitoring to ensure that the Air Quality Index (AQI) does not slip further into the 'very poor' or 'severe' categories.

Authorities have been instructed to keep a tight vigil on construction sites, waste burning, and industrial emissions to curb particulate matter and other pollutants. The CAQM has also directed all agencies to adhere to the timelines set out in the comprehensive policy for air pollution control, which includes specific measures for dust suppression and vehicular emission reduction.

Citizens have been urged to follow the GRAP Stage-I citizen charter, which advises minimising outdoor exposure, reducing private vehicle use, and opting for public transport wherever possible to reduce overall emissions.

The move comes as air quality across Delhi-NCR has shown signs of rapid decline, with rising pollution levels triggering health concerns. The CAQM has stressed that proactive measures at this stage are crucial to preventing the situation from worsening as the region heads into the winter months, when air quality typically deteriorates further.

Further escalation to Stage-II or higher levels of GRAP could be enforced if air quality fails to improve in the coming days, officials warned, adding that all stakeholders must remain vigilant and responsive to the evolving air quality situation.