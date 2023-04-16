Venkatesh Iyer smashes his maiden IPL century, finishes 15 years of long wait for KKR

Follow us on Image Source : AP Venkatesh Iyer in action

Venkatesh Iyer has registered his maiden IPL century in the Kolkata Knight Riders game against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. In the match, played at Wankhede Stadium, MI's home ground, Venkatesh smashed 100 off 49 deliveries. The 28-year-old is in a brilliant form this season, his previous highest score in the tournament also came in the 16th edition of IPL when he scored 83 runs off 40 balls against Gujarat Titans. Interestingly, this is also the first ton for KKR after 15 years when Brendon McCullum hit the century back in the year 2008.

In the match, Mumbai won the toss and opted to bowl. Coming to bat first, KKR lost early wickets as N. Jagadeesan and Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed soon. However, Venkatesh stabilized the innings for KKR and hammered 9 sixes and 5 fours to register the second century of the season. He scored 104 runs off 51 balls at strike rate of 203.92 before getting dismissed by Riley Meredith.

In his IPL career, Venkatesh has scored 786 runs at an average of 32.75 and a strike rate of 132.55. He has smashed 6 half-centuries and a hundred so far.

Mumbai Indians Playing XI: Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Riley Meredith

Kolkata Knight Riders Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Venkatesh Iyer, N Jagadeesan, Nitish Rana(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakaravarthy

