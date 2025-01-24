Varun Chakravarthy advocates for domestic cricket, says it is 'almost on par with IPL'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Varun Chakravarthy.

Indian spinner Varun Chakravarthy advocated for domestic cricket saying that it is 'almost on par with IPL'. Chakravarthy was the star during the Indian team's win over England in the first T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. He picked 3/23 and helped India bowl England out for 132 in the series opener.

Speaking ahead of the second game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, the mystery spinner highlighted the importance of domestic cricket.

"The level of domestic cricket is extremely high. I would say almost on par with IPL and the other international matches we play. So, I would suggest everyone to play the Syed Mushtaq Ali because we play on small grounds. It is very challenging," Chakravarthy said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the second T20I in Chennai.

The spinner credited the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy for helping him in getting better. "I find it very tough playing SMAT. It has definitely helped me to get better, be more instinctive, be on my toes and think correctly at the right moment," he added.

Notably, Chakravarthy has been in good form in both international and domestic matches. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the recently-concluded season of the Vijay Hazare Trophy besides picking nine wickets from seven matches in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy.

He also opened up on his preparations. "The first thing begins with preparation, looking at the batsmen's video and what are their early shots and what shots they are looking to play, and have they added a new shot in their book. Definitely, I do that research. Based on the pitch, certain shots work and certain shots don't work. Based on that, I have a certain calculation in my mind and work around that,” he explained.

Chakravarthy was part of the Indian team during the 2021 T20 World Cup but as his performances dipped, he fell behind the pecking order in the Indian team. Chakravarthy has opened up on that time. "When I got dropped (in 2021), that gave me a lot of time to work on my mindset and my technique, re-change, and tweak many things about my bowling," he said.

He is now back to his home ground in Chennai and is viewing the day a crucial one for him. "Back to Chennai and the base is very important for me. I see it as a very important day for me. Playing for my country in front of my parents and the home crowd. It is very special for me," he signed off.