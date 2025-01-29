Varun Chakaravarthy storms into top 5 in latest T20I rankings after five-wicket haul vs England in Rajkot

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy has jumped from 30th to 5th place in the latest T20I rankings after his heroics with the ball in the first three games of the five-match T20I series against England. The mystery spinner has bamboozled England's batters in all matches, picking up 10 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the third T20I in Rajkot.

He returned with magical figures of 5/24 in his four overs on Tuesday (January 28) and his spell was responsible for England collapsing to 127/8 from 83/1 in the space of 42 deliveries. He is in fifth place in the latest T20I rankings with 679 rating points, his career-best. Meanwhile, Adil Rashid is the new No.1 bowler in T20I rankings with 718 rating points thanks to his economical bowling in the series.

The England leggie has so far sent down 10 overs in the series and has picked up three wickets while conceding runs at an economy of only 5.6. England fast bowler Jofra Archer has also climbed a stunning 13 places and is just below Varun Chakaravarthy in sixth place in the rankings with 666 rating points.

Among other bowlers playing in the IND vs ENG T20I series, Arshdeep Singh is in eighth place with 664 rating points while Ravi Bishnoi has slipped five places to finish in 10th place. India vice-captain Axar Patel has jumped five places and is in 11th position and he will be looking to enter the top 10 rankings with solid shows in the last two matches.

Latest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers