Wednesday, January 29, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Varun Chakaravarthy storms into top 5 in latest T20I rankings after five-wicket haul vs England in Rajkot

Varun Chakaravarthy storms into top 5 in latest T20I rankings after five-wicket haul vs England in Rajkot

Varun Chakaravarthy has jumped 25 places to end up in fifth position in the latest T20I rankings. He has picked up 10 wickets in three T20Is so far including a five-wicket haul in Rajkot. Unfortunately, India lost the game as they couldn't chase down 172 runs.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Published : Jan 29, 2025 13:55 IST, Updated : Jan 29, 2025 13:55 IST
ICC T20I rankings
Image Source : GETTY Varun Chakaravarthy

Varun Chakaravarthy has jumped from 30th to 5th place in the latest T20I rankings after his heroics with the ball in the first three games of the five-match T20I series against England. The mystery spinner has bamboozled England's batters in all matches, picking up 10 wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the third T20I in Rajkot.

He returned with magical figures of 5/24 in his four overs on Tuesday (January 28) and his spell was responsible for England collapsing to 127/8 from 83/1 in the space of 42 deliveries. He is in fifth place in the latest T20I rankings with 679 rating points, his career-best. Meanwhile, Adil Rashid is the new No.1 bowler in T20I rankings with 718 rating points thanks to his economical bowling in the series.

The England leggie has so far sent down 10 overs in the series and has picked up three wickets while conceding runs at an economy of only 5.6. England fast bowler Jofra Archer has also climbed a stunning 13 places and is just below Varun Chakaravarthy in sixth place in the rankings with 666 rating points.

Among other bowlers playing in the IND vs ENG T20I series, Arshdeep Singh is in eighth place with 664 rating points while Ravi Bishnoi has slipped five places to finish in 10th place. India vice-captain Axar Patel has jumped five places and is in 11th position and he will be looking to enter the top 10 rankings with solid shows in the last two matches.

Related Stories
SL vs AUS: Travis Head equals Jayasuriya's 24-year-old record with a 35-ball fifty in 1st Galle Test

SL vs AUS: Travis Head equals Jayasuriya's 24-year-old record with a 35-ball fifty in 1st Galle Test

Steve Smith breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record to finally reach milestone of 10,000 Test runs

Steve Smith breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record to finally reach milestone of 10,000 Test runs

Sam Konstas takes axing in stride as Australia drop him for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

Sam Konstas takes axing in stride as Australia drop him for 1st Test vs Sri Lanka

Latest ICC T20I rankings for bowlers

Rank Player Rating Points
1 Adil Rashid 718
2 Akeal Hosein 707
3 Wanindu Hasaranga 698
4 Adam Zampa 694
5 Varun Chakaravarthy 679
6 Jofra Archer 666
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement