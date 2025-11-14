Vaibhav Suryavanshi slams 32-ball century in Rising Stars Asia Cup, breaks Rohit Sharma's record

Vaibhav Suryavanshi slammed the 32-ball century in the Rising Stars Asia Cup clash against the UAE at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. This is the joint-third fastest century by an Indian in T20 cricket history, after Urvil Patel and Abhishek Sharma, who are on top two, and equalled Rishabh Pant in this aspect, who had also smacked a ton in just 32 deliveries in 2018 while playing for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh. However, Suryavanshi broke Rohit Sharma's record, who has a 35-ball ton to his name, having done so for India in 2017 during a T20I against Sri Lanka.
Fastest hundred by Indian in T20 cricket
|Players
|Balls Taken
|Urvil Patel
|28
|Abhishek Sharma
|28
|Vaibhav Suryavanshi
|32
|Rishabh Pant
|32
|Rohit Sharma
|35
More to follow...