Vaibhav Suryavanshi in tears? Youngest IPL debutant trudges back after dismissal vs LSG | WATCH Vaibhav Suryavanshi became the youngest-ever IPL debutant after playing in his first game for Rajasthan Royals during their clash against Lucknow Super Giants. Suryavanshi impressed many with his 34-run knock on debut was seemingly trudging back in tears after his dismissal.

New Delhi:

14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi made an impressive IPL debut as he slammed 34 from 20 balls during Rajasthan Royals clash against Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on Saturday, April 19. Suryavanshi played his first IPL match after being roped in for Rs 1.10 crore at the auction in place of Sanju Samson, who missed out due to his injury.

Suryavanshi was on song as he slammed a six on the first ball he faced, sending LSG's Shardul Thakur over covers in the first over. He became just the 10th player to hit a six on the first ball of their IPL career, and third from Rajasthan Royals after Rob Quiney and Kevon Cooper.

Players to hit first ball in IPL career for a six:

Rob Quiney (RR)

Kevon Cooper (RR)

Andre Russell (KKR)

Carlos Brathwaite (DD)

Aniket Choudhary (RCB)

Javon Searles (KKR)

Siddesh Lad (MI)

Mahesh Theekshana (CSK)

Sameer Rizvi (CSK)

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (RR)

Meanwhile, Suryavanshi was dismissed for 34 off 20 balls in the ninth over as Aiden Markram deceived him with a drifter. The batter was beaten as he pressed forward and lost his balance a bit to get stumped out. Suryavanshi was in distraught after his dismissal and looked in tears as he trudged back to the dressing room.

Watch the Video here:

Suryavanshi came into the team as an impact sub in place of Sanju Samson, who missed the match against the Giants due to an abdominal injury in RR's game against Delhi Capitals. Riyan Parag, the right-handed batter who led RR in the first three matches, captained RR yet again in this game.

"We're going to bat first, wicket is looking dry so we want to take advantage. No dew so why not bat first. General thought process was to take the positives. We are lacking in small areas, want to improve on those and take the game forward. Was good to get back into form and contribute. I was not worried about, knew it was round the corner. Sometimes it takes time and I got time in the last game. Prince comes in for Akash Deep," Rishabh Pant said after winning the toss.

"We were looking to bowl, it is a little bit warm under lights, should be better than the last time. Vaibhav the youngster comes in. It's been kinda tricky, we've been doing small bits right but we haven't been able to put a collective performance together, we've been having honest chats as a team. We love playing here, we know the conditions well, hope we can put that to good use," Riyan said after the toss.