Vaibhav Suryavanshi engages in heated exchange with Ali Raza, shows his boot after dismissal: Watch Vaibhav Suryavanshi engaged in a heated conversation with Ali Raza in the U19 Asia Cup final at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai. Meanwhile, Suryavanshi departed for 26 runs as India suffered a 191-run defeat in the summit clash.

Dubai:

Opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi lost his calm in the U19 Asia Cup final against Pakistan at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai on December 21. The 14-year-old launched a scathing attack as India were put to chase 348 runs in the summit clash, but he failed to keep up with the momentum, departing for 26 runs off only 10 balls. Ali Raza picked up the prized wicket and what followed soon spread viral on social media.

After picking up the wicket of Suryavanshi, Raza celebrated rather aggressively, looking at the 14-year-old. The Indian opener, in response, didn’t sit back and pointed at his shoe while talking to Raza, before walking away. The video of the moment soon went viral on social media, with many believing that it could be seen as derogatory in nature.

India suffer humiliating defeat

Chasing a mammoth total, India lost wickets at regular intervals. No individual showed any sense of controlling the game, as composure was lacking on India’s end. The Ayush Mhatre-led side was reduced to 68 for five at one stage and since then, they showed some temperament but again, wickets fell on a constant basis as India were bundled for 156 runs, suffering a massive defeat by 191 runs.

Meanwhile, Raza starred with the ball in the summit clash, claiming four wickets. Mohammad Sayyam, Abdul Subhan and Huzaifa Ahsan registered two wickets each. For India, Deepesh Devendran finished as the leading run-scorer for the side. The number 10 batter smacked 36 runs off 16 balls before Raza picked up his wicket in the final delivery of the match.

Teams:

India U19 (Playing XI): Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Aaron George, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Kanishk Chouhan, Henil Patel, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar Singh

Pakistan U19 (Playing XI): Hamza Zahoor (wk), Sameer Minhas, Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Niqab Shafiq, Mohammad Shayan, Ali Raza, Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam