'Vacation Vibes': Sachin Tendulkar shares picture with son Arjun from their holiday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SACHIN TENDULKAR Sachin and Arjun Tendulkar

Legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture with son Arjun on Thursday while being on a vacation. Tendulkar, 47, has lately been sharing several photos about his getaway.

Though Tendulkar hasn't revealed about his whereabouts, he has shared multiple photos from his holiday destination. "Vacation Vibes," wrote Tendulkar in the caption of the picture with Arjun.

Earlier, Tendulkar had shared his picture from the pool while spending his time at a picturesque location. "Who said Monday Blues are bad? #MondayMotivation," he had written. On his Instagram, the 2011 World Cup-winner has shared a series of photos while having a good time.

The Master Blaster has been quite active on social media since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Along with sharing photos about his personal life, Tendulkar has also been uploading several videos on his social media accounts.

Over a week ago, Tendulkar had shared an interesting clip while recalling his experience of getting 'lost' on Mumbai roads. He was helped by an autorickshaw driver on the way to his destination. "He asked us to follow his auto-rickshaw and went out of his way travelling a couple of kilometres just to show us the alternate route. I look back and really appreciate Mangesh’s kindness and timely help," Tendulkar had written about his experience.

Talking about Arjun, he was seen with the Mumbai Indians contingent during the recent IPL edition in the UAE. His photo in the pool with MI players had left many fans amused over his presence with the Mumbai-based outfit. Many even assumed that the youngster had been roped in by the franchise. However, the 20-year-old was reportedly with MI only as a net bowler.