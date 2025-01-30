Usman Khawaja breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 15-year-old with maiden Test double century in Sri Lanka

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Usman Khawaja

Usman Khawaja made the most of the serene batting conditions in Galle to notch up his maiden double century in the first Test against Sri Lanka. He scored 232 runs before getting out in the first innings as Australia have already posted a mammoth total after opting to bat. Khawaja broke a lot of records but one of them was of the legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar who was earlier the oldest player to score a double century in Sri Lanka.

He had scored 203 runs off 347 deliveries at the age of 37 in Colombo back in April 2010. On the back of his heroic knock, India posted 707 runs in their first innings with the match ending in a draw. Khawaja broke his record after 15 years scoring a double hundred at the age of 38.

Moreover, Khawaja is also the first Australian to score a double-century in Sri Lanka breaking Justin Langer's record who had earlier scored 166 runs. Khawaja also went past Michael Slater to register the highest individual score by an Aussie player against Sri Lanka in Test cricket. Slater had scored 219 runs previously at home but Khawaja amassed 232 runs to create a new record.

Meanwhile, Australia are on top of Sri Lanka completely in the first Test with Steve Smith and Josh Inglis also smashing centuries. It is extremely tough to bat last in Galle with the pitch expected to deteriorate as the match progresses and for the same reason, the visitors are batting long. It remains to be seen if Australia will declare after crossing the 600-run mark with the batting expected to get increasingly difficult as the match progresses.