USA vs WI Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for USA vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 match

The USA ran a strong South African side close in their opening Super 8 fixture in Antigua close but couldn't get over the line despite continued punches being thrown at the end from Andries Gous. The USA didn't need to, but definitely proved that they deserved a spot in the second round of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup but since they are in group of death, there will be no easy games as they now face the two-time champions in back-to-back games and first up, it is the West Indies, who will be hurting from their defeat to England.

West Indies were coming off four wins in a row in the group stage and their campaign came to a stuttering halt as the defending champions turned on their beast mode led by Phil Salt with the bat. West Indies will have to forget that game, brush aside the defeat and come up fresh on Friday evening in Barbados. The wicket played a bit two-paced during the India-Afghanistan game but there were runs to be scored and both teams have to be mindful of the nature of the surface a bit.

It is a must-win clash as both teams are zero in one and one more defeat could potentially end either of their campaigns.

My Dream11 team for T20 World Cup 2024 Match No 46, USA vs WI (Super 8)

Nicholas Pooran, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Nitish Kumar, Andre Russell (c), Harmeet Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar (vc), Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie

Squads

United States: Monank Patel (w/c), Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar

West Indies: Brandon King, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran(w), Rovman Powell(c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph