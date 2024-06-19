USA vs SA Pitch Report - T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface in Antigua play for USA vs South Africa?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY South Africa cricket team

USA and South Africa will lock horns to get the Super 8 round of T20 World Cup 2024 underway. Both teams played some exceptional cricket in the group stage to make it to the next round and will be keen on starting their Super 8 campaign on a winning note. There is no margin for error now as even a single loss can put team's qualification in jeopardy.

The match is set to be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound in Antigua and it is expected to be a close affair especially after the way USA played in the opening round of the competition. USA defeated Canada and Pakistan and a washout against Ireland helped them qualify for the next round in their very first appearance at the mega event.

Meanwhile, South Africa managed to win all the close matches in the group stage getting the better of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal and the Netherlands. In fact, the Proteas defeated Nepal by just one run and won against Bangladesh by four runs while they almost messed up the 105-run chase against the Dutch.

Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua

The venue has hosted three completed matches so far at the T20 World Cup with all games won by chasing sides. England defended the total against Namibia in the previous game here but it was a rain-hit 10-over per side affair. Looking at the conditions, the team winning the toss might opt to bowl first with this being the first 10:30 AM local time match at the venue.

Antigua Pitch Report - T20I Numbers Game

Matches Played - 33

Matches won batting first - 15

Matches won bowling first - 16

Average 1st inns score - 120

Highest total - 190/5 by Canada vs Bahamas

Highest score chased - 153/3 in 13.1 overs by Scotland vs Oman

Squads

South Africa - Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock(w), Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Gerald Coetzee

USA - Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar