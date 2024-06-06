Thursday, June 06, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Netravalkar removes Rizwan to inflict early blow to Pakistan
Live now

USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Netravalkar removes Rizwan to inflict early blow to Pakistan

USA vs PAK live score: Babar Azam's Pakistan will begin their ICC T20 World Cup 2024 campaign against the charged-up United States of America at Dallas' Grand Prairie Stadium today. The USA thrashed Canada in the opening game and are playing Pakistan for the first time in T20Is.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: June 06, 2024 21:11 IST
USA vs PAK live score, T20 World Cup 2024 match 11
Image Source : INDIA TV USA vs PAK live score, T20 World Cup 2024 match 11

USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match1 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

The United States of America are all set to face off against Pakistan in the 11th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Dallas on Thursday, June 6. USA registered a sensational seven-wicket win by chasing down a 195-run target against Canada in their first game to find some momentum ahead of a tough game. 

Pakistan will kick off their campaign after some troubles in their last two T20I bilateral series against New Zealand and England. Babar Azam's side will also miss the experienced all-rounder Imad Wasim due to injury and will find it a bit difficult to overcome the USA challenge at Grand Prairie Stadium. 

Live Scorecard

 

Live updates :USA vs PAK live score, T20 World Cup 2024 match 11

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jun 06, 2024 9:09 PM (IST) Posted by Varun Malik

    Netravalkar removes Rizwan

    And USA draw the first blood. Netravalkar gets the big fish Rizwan. On a good-length, swinging away and Rizwan is stuck on the crease. The ball finds the outside edge and it is well taken at the slips

  • Jun 06, 2024 8:45 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    We wanted to bowl first: Babar Azam

    We would have also bowled first. It is a morning match, the pitch is fresh and we will look to put the runs on the board. Good to see sun is out, we haven't seen sunshine for the last 3-4 days. He (Imad) has an injury but we will cover it up by playing the four fast bowlers.

     
     
  • Jun 06, 2024 8:44 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    We want to continue that momentum: USA captain Monak Patel

    We will bowl first. We have been playing on the same surface and chasing is easy on this ground, also it is better to know the target. It was a great game and we want to continue that momentum. It is a new challenge and we want to make sure we play our best cricket. One change for us.

  • Jun 06, 2024 8:44 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Mohammad Rizwan to don the wicketkeeping gloves

    The top-ranked Mohammed Rizwan will don the wicketkeeping gloves ahead of Azam Khan who recently kept the wickets against Ireland and England. 

  • Jun 06, 2024 8:38 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Playing XIs

    Pakistan Playing XI: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir, Haris Rauf.

    United States Playing XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan.

  • Jun 06, 2024 8:33 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    USA vs PAK T20 World Cup Live Score: United States win toss

    Captain Monak Patel wins the toss and the United States elect to field first at Grand Prairie Stadium. 

    Spin all-rounder Nosthush Kenjige replaces Shadley van Schalkwyk for the USA in the only change to their playing XI.

     

  • Jun 06, 2024 8:29 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Predicted Playing XIs

    USA Probable Playing XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c), Andries Gous (wk), Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar.

    Pakistan Probable Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (c), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Azam Khan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.

  • Jun 06, 2024 8:26 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Group A table

    Teams M W L NRR Points
    India 1 1 0 3.065 2
    United States 1 1 0 1.451 2
    Canada 1 0 1 -1.451 0
    Ireland 1 0 1 -3.065 0
    Pakistan 0 0 0 0 0

     

  • Jun 06, 2024 8:22 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: United States preview

    The United States of America, playing in their first-ever ICC World Cup, began their campaign with a thumping seven-wicket win over Canada. Aaron Jones stole the limelight by smashing 94* off just 40 balls as the USA chased down a 195-run target in just 17.4 overs. 

    However, the USA will face a totally different challenge against Pakistan's strong bowling attack and formidable batting unit. 

  • Jun 06, 2024 8:07 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Pakistan preview

    Pakistan cricket team, the winners of 2009 and runners-up in 2022, are facing various challenges ahead of their first game against the United States.

    After the conclusion of the PSL 2024, Babar Azam's Pakistan drew 2-2 against young and second-string New Zealand side in the five-match T20I series. Pakistan also lost the first T20I against Ireland followed by a 2-0 loss to England in the rain-hit four-match series.

  • Jun 06, 2024 7:52 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Kick off at 9 pm

  • Jun 06, 2024 7:49 PM (IST) Posted by Sumeet Kavthale

    USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Coverage

    Hello and welcome to India TV's live coverage of today's ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match between the United States of America and Pakistan in Dallas. 

    The co-hosts kicked off their campaign with a memorable win against Canada in the tournament opener and are set to face Pakistan for the first time in international cricket. 

    Pakistan will be hoping for a positive start to their World Cup campaign. Babar Azam's men have struggled for consistency in the recent T20I matches and will find it difficult to dominate the USA on their home soil. 

    Match Details:

    Match: T20 World Cup 2024, Match 11

    Venue:  Grand Prairie Stadium, Dallas 

    Date & Time: Thursday, June 6 at 10:30 PM Local Time and 9:00 PM IST (Toss at 8:30 PM)

    Broadcast and Live Streaming: Star Sports, Disney+ Hotstar Website and App

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement