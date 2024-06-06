USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Live Score: Netravalkar removes Rizwan to inflict early blow to Pakistan

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV USA vs PAK live score, T20 World Cup 2024 match 11

USA vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 Match1 Live Score, Match Updates and Highlights

The United States of America are all set to face off against Pakistan in the 11th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in Dallas on Thursday, June 6. USA registered a sensational seven-wicket win by chasing down a 195-run target against Canada in their first game to find some momentum ahead of a tough game.

Pakistan will kick off their campaign after some troubles in their last two T20I bilateral series against New Zealand and England. Babar Azam's side will also miss the experienced all-rounder Imad Wasim due to injury and will find it a bit difficult to overcome the USA challenge at Grand Prairie Stadium.