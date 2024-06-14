USA vs IRE Pitch Report - T20 World Cup 2024: How will surface in Florida play for USA vs Ireland clash?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY USA cricket team

Pakistan might become the first team to be knocked out from Group A even before Canada and Ireland. Hosts USA and Ireland are set to face each other today in Florida and with rain in the forecast, there is every possibility of match getting abandoned. If this happens, then USA will qualify for the Super 8 round knocking Pakistan out even before playing their last league game against Ireland.

Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida is slated to host this encounter and the fans will really be hoping for the game to take place. USA too would be keen on winning this game and sealing their place in the next round instead of weather helping them. In case, Ireland wins this match, Pakistan will stay alive and have a realistic chance of going to the next round.

Florida Pitch Report

Florida has hosted 18 T20Is so far in its cricketing history and it has been a good surface to bat on. But the pitch has been under the covers for more than 72 hours now and there will be some moisture in it. The fast bowlers will get some help with the new ball and early wickets can fall. The team winning the toss is likely to bowl first with rain expected to intervene multiple times.

Florida T20Is - Numbers Game

Matches Played - 18

Matches won batting first - 11

Matches won bowling first - 4

Average first inns score - 157

Highest total - 245/6 by WI vs IND

Highest score chased - 179/1 by IND vs WI

Squads

Ireland - Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling(c), Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Ross Adair

USA - Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Jasdeep Singh, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan, Nosthush Kenjige, Monank Patel, Nisarg Patel, Milind Kumar