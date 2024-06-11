USA vs India Live telecast: When and where to watch T20 World Cup 2024 match for free on TV and streaming?

Follow us on Image Source : AP India will take on USA in their third match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in New York on Wednesday, June 12

Team India will be up against the United States of America in the first-ever clash between the two teams in cricket in Match No 25 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Many of the players in the USA side have played age-group cricket for India and have Indian heritage before they moved to the Americas in search of greener pastures and hence it will be a huge game for them, playing against India. India too would not want to take the USA likely as the co-hosts are coming off two wins in a row and have some solid T20 players in the line-up.

Both USA and India are in the fray to make it to the Super 8 and whoever wins on Wednesday, June 12 in New York will all but seal the spot. India are favourites but as we saw in the last few games at the venue, the surface has reduced the difference between a big and a small team and hence, another low-scoring thriller might be on the cards.

When and where to watch USA vs India, T20 World Cup Match No 25 live and for free on TV and OTT in India?

India's third game in the T20 World Cup 2024 against the USA in New York will begin at 8 PM IST (10:30 AM local time) on Wednesday, June 12 with the toss set to take place half an hour before. The match will be live broadcasted on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and other language-specific channels of the Star Sports network in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil. The match can be watched for free on DD Sports free-to-air channel on TV.

The live streaming of the USA vs IND match will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The match can be watched for free on Hotstar for mobile users.

Probable Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh

USA: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan