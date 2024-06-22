Saturday, June 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. USA's T20 World Cup star Aaron Jones finally gets a team for MLC Season 2, Rachin Ravindra gets picked too

USA's T20 World Cup star Aaron Jones finally gets a team for MLC Season 2, Rachin Ravindra gets picked too

USA stand-in captain Aaron Jones has been drafted back into the squad by the Seattle Orcas after last year's runners-up had released him. Jones being without a team in the Major League Cricket was amplified even further after his 40-ball blast of 94 against Canada in the T20 World Cup opener.

Edited By: Anshul Gupta @oyegupta_ New Delhi Published on: June 22, 2024 13:27 IST
Aaron Jones and Rachin Ravindra were the latest signings in
Image Source : GETTY Aaron Jones and Rachin Ravindra were the latest signings in the Major League Cricket for the 2024 edition

The star power just keeps getting added to the second edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) with two new signings. USA's stand-in captain Aaron Jones has finally gotten a team as the Seattle Orcas added him back to the squad having released him following the inaugural edition of the MLC. Jones was amongst the three supplementary draft picks. LA Knight Riders signed up Chaitanya Bishnoi as the first supplement pick followed by Orcas getting Jones in the second one. The defending champions MI New York added spinner Sunny Patel to their squad as the third supplementary pick.

Jones, who has smashed 14 sixes in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far, set the tournament alight on its opening night with a rapid knock of 94* off just 40 balls. Jones is also leading the USA team in the absence of regular skipper Monank Patel, who injured his shoulder after the Pakistan match. Jones rejoins the likes of Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Michael Bracewell, Obed McCoy, Nathan Ellis, Harmeet Singh and Imad Wasim as the Orcas look to go one better than last year.

Among the other new signings, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has joined his fellow Kiwi Lockie Ferguson and a bunch of Aussies at Washington Freedom. Ravindra, whose stocks have risen since the ODI World Cup in India last year, has taken to all three formats like fish to water and will be hoping to do well in the tournament.

Related Stories
India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight clash

India vs Bangladesh head-to-head record ahead of ICC Men's T20 World Cup Super Eight clash

Nicholas Pooran breaks all-time T20 World Cup record, leaves behind compatriot Chris Gayle

Nicholas Pooran breaks all-time T20 World Cup record, leaves behind compatriot Chris Gayle

WATCH | Dressing room footage showcases South African players celebrating after win over England

WATCH | Dressing room footage showcases South African players celebrating after win over England

To add to that Steve Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Sauarabh Netravalkar and Akeal Hosein with Ricky Ponting as a coach, there is already enough star power in Washington Freedom and will be hopeful of a great season.

Aiden Markram and Noor Ahmad were signed by the Texas Super Kings earlier this week with Daryl Mitchell pulling out of the tournament while Matt Henry and Josh Inglis were other players to be drafted earlier this month by the San Francisco Unicorns.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement