USA's T20 World Cup star Aaron Jones finally gets a team for MLC Season 2, Rachin Ravindra gets picked too

Image Source : GETTY Aaron Jones and Rachin Ravindra were the latest signings in the Major League Cricket for the 2024 edition

The star power just keeps getting added to the second edition of the Major League Cricket (MLC) with two new signings. USA's stand-in captain Aaron Jones has finally gotten a team as the Seattle Orcas added him back to the squad having released him following the inaugural edition of the MLC. Jones was amongst the three supplementary draft picks. LA Knight Riders signed up Chaitanya Bishnoi as the first supplement pick followed by Orcas getting Jones in the second one. The defending champions MI New York added spinner Sunny Patel to their squad as the third supplementary pick.

Jones, who has smashed 14 sixes in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far, set the tournament alight on its opening night with a rapid knock of 94* off just 40 balls. Jones is also leading the USA team in the absence of regular skipper Monank Patel, who injured his shoulder after the Pakistan match. Jones rejoins the likes of Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Michael Bracewell, Obed McCoy, Nathan Ellis, Harmeet Singh and Imad Wasim as the Orcas look to go one better than last year.

Among the other new signings, New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra has joined his fellow Kiwi Lockie Ferguson and a bunch of Aussies at Washington Freedom. Ravindra, whose stocks have risen since the ODI World Cup in India last year, has taken to all three formats like fish to water and will be hoping to do well in the tournament.

To add to that Steve Smith, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Sauarabh Netravalkar and Akeal Hosein with Ricky Ponting as a coach, there is already enough star power in Washington Freedom and will be hopeful of a great season.

Aiden Markram and Noor Ahmad were signed by the Texas Super Kings earlier this week with Daryl Mitchell pulling out of the tournament while Matt Henry and Josh Inglis were other players to be drafted earlier this month by the San Francisco Unicorns.