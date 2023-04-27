Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after RCB vs KKR game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Team Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders registered an easy win by 21 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Defending a total of 200, KKR restricted RCB to 179 to clinch their third win of the season at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Let's know at how the Points Table look after the 36th match.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Chennai Super Kings - 7 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.662 (Net Run Rate) Gujarat Titans - 7 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.580 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.844 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), 0.547 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 8 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.139 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 7 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.162 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 8 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.027 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 7 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.620 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.725 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 7 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.961 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

RCB's regular skipper Faf du Plessis has played the last three matches as an Impact Player and has registered two fifties in the previous three games. He is at the top of the most run-scorers list owning the Orange Cap having scored 422 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 167.46. Interestingly, Virat Kohli has climbed to the second position after his 54-run knock in the previous game. CSK opener Devon Conway is at the third place with 314 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 143.38. Venkatesh Iyer has surpassed Shubman Gill to make a place in the top 5.

Who has Purple Cap?

Mohammed Siraj reclaimed his top spot in the list leaving Rashid Khan behind as he took a wicket in clash against Kolkata. He now has 14 scalps to his name in eight matches. Rashid is at the second position with 14 wickets as well. Varun Chakaravarthy has made it to the top 5 with his 3-wicket haul in the game.against Bangalore.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 422 Runs (8 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 333 Runs (8 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 314 Runs (7 matches) David Warner of DC - 306 runs (7 matches) Venkatesh Iyer of KKR - 285 runs (8 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Siraj of RCB - 14 wickets (8 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 14 wickets (7 matches) Varun Chakaravarthy of KKR - 13 wickets (8 matches) Arshdeep Singh of PBKS - 13 wickets (7 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 12 wickets (7 matches)

