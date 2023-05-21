Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after KKR vs LSG game

Follow us on Image Source : AP KKR vs LSG IPL Points table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) playoff spots with victories in their respective last league stage matches on Saturday, May 20. CSK thrashed Delhi Capitals by 77 runs to clinch second place in the points table in the afternoon fixture. But LSG missed out on a chance to surpass CSK as they managed to win their game against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by just one run.

Lucknow finished their group-stage campaign in the third position as Kolkata's slim hopes for playoff qualification ended. CSK will clash against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1 fixture while LSG will find out their opponent for the Eliminator clash at the end of Sunday, May 21. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals, and Mumbai Indians are currently occupying the next three places in the points table with just two league matches to go.

Here's the latest IPL points table:

Gujarat Titans - 13 (Matches), 9 (Won), 0.835 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 14 (Matches), 8 (Won), 0.652 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 14 (Matches), 8 (Won), 0.284 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.180 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 14 (Matches), 7 (Won), 0.148 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 13 (Matches), 7 (Won), -0.128 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 14 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.239 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 14 (Matches), 6 (Won), -0.304 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 14 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.808 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 13 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.558 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

Devon Conway took a big jump in the leading run-scorer chart this season as he smashed 87 off just 52 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. The Kiwi opener has scored 585 runs from 13 innings at an average of 53.18. Faf du Plessis remains at the top with 702 runs from 13 innings while Rajasthan's youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal occupies the second place with 625 runs. Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill and RCB's star batter Virat Kohli are the next players on the list with 500-plus runs in IPL 2023.

Who has Purple Cap?

There is no change in the top five leading wicket-takers list this season after KKR vs LSG match. Gujarat Titans' pacer Mohammed Shami and star Afghan spinner Rashid Khan are competing for the top spot with 23 wickets each this season. Last season's Purple Cap winner Yuzvendra Chahal is at third with 21 wickets from 14 games. Varun Chakravarthy took one wicket against Lucknow and Tushar Deshpande picked one against Delhi on Saturday to join Mumbai's Piyush Chawala with 20 wickets each.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 702 runs (13 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 625 Runs (14 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 585 Runs (14 matches) Shubman Gill of GT - 576 Runs (13 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 538 runs (13 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Mohammed Shami of GT - 23 wickets (13 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 23 wickets (13 matches) Yuzvendra Chahal of RR - 21 wickets (14 matches) Piyush Chawla of MI - 20 wickets (13 matches) Varun Chakavarthy of KKR - 20 wickets (14 matches) Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 20 wickets (14 matches)

Latest Cricket News