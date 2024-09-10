Uncapped in Test format, 34-year-old Indian bowler takes fifer in county cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team players.

India's 34-year-old spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up a five-wicket haul in county cricket in a Division two match of the English County Championship. Chahal, who is yet to play a Test match for India, picked up a 5/45 for Northamptonshire in their match against Derbyshire.

Chahal starred for his team in the first innings taking out wickets of Wayne Madsen, Aneurin Donald, Zak Chappell, Alex Thomson and Jack Morley. His brilliance restricted the opposition team to just 165 after Northamptonshire scored 219 in the first innings.

Chahal's fifer also took him past the 100-wicket milestone in first-class cricket. He had 97 wickets before this one in 37 first-class games. Notably, this is not his career-best figures in the format with 6/44 being his best.

Meanwhile, Chahal's teammate and compatriot Prithvi Shaw had an off outing with the bat. Opening the innings for Northamptonshire, Shaw made four runs from two balls, departing after hitting a boundary on the first delivery. In the second innings, the opener made 2 from 8 balls.

Notably, Chahal has never played a Test match for India. He has been part of ODIs and the T20Is but is not the first-choice spinner in either of the two formats with Kuldeep Yadav being ahead of him.

Coming back to the Northamptonshire vs Derbyshire match, middle-order batter Saif Zaib stood tall with a 90-run knock with Justin Broad also making 45. The top-order batter failed miserably but these two took the team over 200.

Derbyshire were jolted by Chahal's brilliance. Luis Reece was the highest run-scorer in the innings with his 50, while Wayne Madsen made 47.

In the second innings, Northamptonshire are on 178/5 at stumps on Day 2 of the match. Rob Keogh and wicketkeeper batter Lewis McManus at the crease.

Derbyshire's Playing XI:

Harry Came, Luis Reece, Brooke Guest(w), David Lloyd(c), Wayne Madsen, Aneurin Donald, Martin Andersson, Zak Chappell, Harry Moore, Jack Morley, Alex Thomson

Northamptonshire's Playing XI:

Prithvi Shaw, Gus Miller, Luke Procter(c), James Sales, Rob Keogh, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus(w), Justin Broad, Dominic Leech, Ben Sanderson, Yuzvendra Chahal