IND vs AUS: Umesh Yadav hopeful of winning 3rd Test, says anything can happen on Indore's wicket

Team Australia needs only 76 runs to win the third Test of the four-match series against India. However, the home team's star pacer Umesh Yadav is optimistic about the side's win because of the wicket at the Holkar Stadium, Indore.

The pitch at Indore is offering plenty of turn and uneven bounce, which is leading the batters to struggle. While 14 wickets fall on day 1 of the match, 16 batters got out on day 2, Thursday.

Umesh acknowledged that the men in blue have not put enough runs on the board but thinks there's still a chance for India to win the Test. India are currently in a 2-0 lead after winning the first two matches.

"In cricket, anything can happen. We will try our best and bowl tight lines.

It is not an easy wicket, whether it is our batters or theirs. It is not easy to step out and hit. The ball is keeping low as well, so you can't be sure about stepping out," Umesh said.

"The runs are less but we will stick to tight lines and push as much as we can," he added.

The 35-year-old Yadav bowled fast and straight with a scrambled seam and let the surface do the rest. He dismissed Cameron, Mitchell Starc, and Todd Murphy.

"My plan on this surface was to bowl straight and push for a wicket or two. As a fast bowler, I have to hit the deck hard and bowl in the right areas. I have played most of my cricket in India, my mindset is always to get a wicket," Umesh said.

The pacer said on wickets like these, it makes more sense for a tail-ender to attack than defend.

"We didn't get any message (to attack) when I went in to bat. My job was to score runs on this tough wicket. It is difficult to get runs here. I feel, rather than defending and getting out eventually, it is better to go for shots on a wicket like this. Even if I would have scored 10-20 runs, that would have pushed the lead to 90. That is more important for me," he added.

