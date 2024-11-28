Young wicketkeeper called up for Australia tour after injury to Yastika Bhatia

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Yastika Bhatia leaves a short-pitched delivery.

Team India have called for reinforcement as wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. Bhatia is out with a wrist injury that she picked up during the recently culminated edition of the WBBL (Women's Big Bash League).

The 22-year-old Uma Chetry has been called up to replace Bhatia. Chetry has played four T20Is for the Women in Blue but is uncapped in the 50-over format.

The decision to call Chetry as Bhatia's replacement might benefit the team as the young wicketkeeper is in red-hot form with the willow in hand. Playing for Team B in the Women's T20 Challenger Trophy, Chetry aggregated 231 runs in four games at an average of 57.75 and a strike rate of 154.00. Chetry's strike rate was the highest in the tournament by any batter with more than 100 runs.

She scored a hundred and two fifties in the tournament and was the only player to get to the three figures in a game.

As for Bhatia, she was the second-leading run-getter for Melbourne Stars in WBBL 10 behind Meg Lanning. The southpaw amassed 154 runs in six T20 games at a strike rate of 104.76, including a fifty.

Meanwhile, India's tour will start with the first ODI on Thursday, December 5. The two teams will meet each other at the Allan Border Field in Brisbane for the first two games and then move to the WACA in Perth for the final game of the series.

India's tour of Australia

Date Match Venue Thursday, December 5 1st ODI Allan Border Field, Brisbane Sunday, December 8 2nd ODI Allan Border Field, Brisbane Wednesday, December 11 3rd ODI WACA, Perth

India Women squad for Australia ODIs

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wk), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry (wk)