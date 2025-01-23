U19 Women’s T20 World Cup: India maintain unbeaten streak, qualify for Super 12

Follow us on Image Source : DELHI CAPITALS/X Trisha Gongadi

India defeated Sri Lanka by 60 runs in their final league game of the opening round of the ongoing U19 Women’s World Cup. The Niki Prasad-led side struggled with the bat early on but opener Gongadi Trisha showed immense maturity and played to her merit to help the team gain momentum. The Telangana-born made 49 runs off 44 deliveries to help India establish their authority but none of the other batters could capitalise on that.

The Women in Blue lost wickets at regular intervals. They were reduced to 78/4 following Trisha’s dismissal and after that, the team could add only 40 more runs as they posted 118 on the board in the first innings. Sri Lanka had a terrific time with the ball as Pramudi Methsara, Limansa Thilakarathna and Aseni Thalagune clinched two wickets each.

Chasing only 119 runs, the Manudi Nanayakkara-led side had a tough start with the bat. The top order collapsed in no time as Shabnam Shakil and Joshitha V J wreaked havoc in the powerplay. None of Sri Lanka’s batters could assert their dominance in the middle as the Indian bowlers barely gave them any breathing space. The dot balls only added more pressure and Sri Lanka kept losing wickets.

Barring Rashmika Sewwandi, none of the batters could post in double digits. Sri Lanka were eventually bundled for 58 runs as India picked up a comfortable win at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. For India, Shakil, Joshita and Parunika Sisodia picked up two wickets each. Vaishnavi Sharma and Aayushi Shukla add to India’s wicket tally with one wicket each.

Meanwhile, India maintain their unbeaten record in the tournament. The defending champions defeated West Indies by nine wickets in their opening game of the campaign and Malaysia by ten wickets. With that, they have qualified for the Super 12 of the competition. On the other hand, Malaysia join Pakistan, Samoa and Nepal in being eliminated from the tournament.

