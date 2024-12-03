U19 Men's Asia Cup 2024 points table after India steamroll Japan in Sharjah

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India dished out a clinical performance against Japan and Mohamed Amaan led by example.

India's young guns finally regained some form as they defeated Japan by 211 runs in their second game of the ongoing ACC U19 Men's Asia Cup and registered their first win of the campaign.

Playing at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the India U19 men's cricket team posted a mammoth total of 339 runs on the board after being invited to bat first by the Japan skipper Koji Hardgrave Abe.

Ayush Mhatre laid the foundation of India's innings as he smashed a quickfire fifty (54 off 29 balls) and struck six fours and four sixes. But the star for India on the day was their captain Mohamed Amaan. Leading from the front, Amaan scored a magnificent century and remained unbeaten on 122 off 118 balls with the help of seven fours.

KP Karthikeya supported his captain really well during the middle overs. Karthikeya scored 57 off 49 deliveries and hammered five boundaries and a maximum. Allrounder Hardik Raj played a blistering cameo towards the fag end of India's innings and helped them post a challenging total in front of Japan.

In reply, Japan showed plenty of character and fight but were never in the run chase. Opener Hugo Kelly scored the only fifty for Japan but consumed 111 balls while doing so. Charles Hinze also batted well and remained unbeaten on 35 off 68 balls as Japan managed 128 for the loss of eight wickets in their 50 overs.

Chetan Sharma, Karthikeya and Hardik claimed two wickets each in the contest. Meanwhile, the win has helped India remain alive in the race to the semifinals. India are placed third on the points table in Group A, behind arch-rivals Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

