U19 Asia Cup Final Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs Bangladesh match on TV and online?

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India U19 vs Bangladesh U19 ACC U19 Asia Cup final live streaming.

The stage is set for the biggest showdown of junior cricket in Asia as India prepare to take on Bangladesh in the final of the U19 Asia Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium (DICS).

India have recovered well after facing a setback at the hands of their arch-rivals Pakistan in their tournament opener. Since then they have beaten Japan, hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Sri Lanka and now find themselves one win away from the title.

India had finished second on the points table in Group A behind Pakistan and similarly, Bangladesh were also second in Group B behind Sri Lanka. However, both teams performed brilliantly in their respective semifinals and are just one step away from rewriting history books.

India displayed dominance in their semifinal and hammered Sri Lanka by seven wickets. Right-arm pacer Chetan Sharma was the star for India in the second semifinals as the right-arm pacer claimed figures of 3/34 in eight overs and destroyed Sri Lanka's batting order.

Sri Lanka's batting order folded for 173 before India's openers made light work of the target. Ayush Mhatre (34 runs off 28 balls) and Vaibhav Suryavanshi (67 runs off 36 balls) registered 91 runs for the first wicket before Mhatre got out.

Skipper Mohamed Amaan is the third leading run-scorer for India behind Mhatre and Suryavanshi with 163 runs in four games at an average of 163.00.

On the other hand, Bangladesh thwarted Pakistan's challenge to make it to the final. Pakistan, who were in superb form coming into the first semifinal had no answers to Iqbal Hossain Emon. Emon bagged a four-wicket haul and looked unplayable.

Chasing 117, Bangladesh skipper Md Azizul Hakim Tamin scored 61* off 42 balls and got Bangladesh over the line with 167 balls to spare.

India vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup Final Live Streaming and Broadcast Details

When will India face Bangladesh in the final of the U19 Asia Cup?

India will take on Bangladesh in the final of the U19 Men's Asia Cup on Sunday (December 8). The match will start at 10:30 AM IST.

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup final on TV?

The India vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup final will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to watch the India vs Bangladesh U19 Asia Cup final online?