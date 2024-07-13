Trinbago Knight Riders rope in Jhulan Goswami as mentor for Women's Caribbean Premier League 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jhulan Goswami.

Former India pacer Jhulan Goswami has been roped in by Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) as a mentor for the third edition of the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). Goswami, 41, is currently rendering her services to Mumbai Indians as a bowling coach and mentor and her stint with TKR will be her first in an overseas T20 tournament.

Goswami expressed her gratitude to Knight Riders for the opportunity and mentioned that she is "really looking forward to this tournament".

"It’s an honor to join such a quality franchise. They have done so well in India and around the world. To join TKR Women at the WCPL is a pleasure. Thanks to KKR management for thinking about me as a mentor and I’m really looking forward to participating in this tournament," said Goswami in statement released by the franchise.

"I’m really looking forward to joining them. The value that they bring for the local, domestic is tremendous. They have been winners in the inaugural WCPL tournament and everyone knows their quality. I’m really excited to join such a successful franchise and looking forward to contributing to them," she added.

Goswami finished her playing career as the leading wicket-taker in Women's ODIs. The tall pacer claimed 255 victims in 204 ODIs at an astounding average of 22.04 and an economy rate of 3.37.

She bagged seven four-wicket hauls and two five-wicket hauls. Goswami remains the only player to claim 200 or more wickets in ODIs thus far.

Having won the title already, TKR are looking to add a second to their name and have made a few valuable additions to their squad in the form of Meg Lanning, Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen and Jemimah Rodrigues for the forthcoming season.

The third edition of the tournament will run from August 21 to 29. The tournament features three teams - Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors. Royals are the defending champions. There will be seven matches this season and all of the fixtures will be organized at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.