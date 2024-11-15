Tim Southee set to retire from Test cricket after home series against England

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Southee.

Tim Southee has announced that the upcoming three-match home Test series against England will be his last in the red-ball format for New Zealand. The veteran Kiwi pacer will have the privilege to hang his Test boots at his home ground - Seddon Park in Hamilton, as the bilateral contest between the two sides will conclude at that venue.

"Representing New Zealand was all I ever dreamed of growing up," Southee said in a statement released by New Zealand Cricket. "To play for the Black Caps for 18 years has been the greatest honour and privilege, but the time feels right to now step away from the game that has given so much to me.

"Test cricket holds a special place in my heart, so to be able to play such a big series against the same opponent my Test career began against all those years ago, and on three grounds that are incredibly special to me, seems the perfect way to end my time in the Black Cap.

Southee, 35, has enjoyed an illustrious career for the Blackcaps in the longest format of the game. He is currently the second-leading wicket-taker in Test cricket for New Zealand behind only Sir Richard Hadlee (431 wickets).

Southee has represented the Kiwis in 104 Test matches and claimed 385 wickets at an average of 29.88. He has bagged 19 four-wicket hauls and 15 five-fors in his storied red-ball career. He is also the third-leading wicket-taker among active cricketers in the Test format with only Nathan Lyon (530 wickets) and India's Ravichandran Ashwin (536 wickets) ahead of him.

"I'll always be so grateful to my family, friends, coaches, our fans and everyone involved in the game who has supported me and my career over the years," he added. "It's been an amazing ride and I wouldn't change a thing," Southee said.

New Zealand's head coach Gary Stead lauded Southee for his "durability and resilience" on the field and mentioned that he is someone who "cares deeply about the team".

"Tim's durability and resilience has been outstanding. He's an incredibly tough competitor who gets himself up for big occasions and is rarely injured. Tim cares deeply about the team, its reputation and performances, and he will be missed within the Black Caps environment. He now deserves some time with his family and I'm sure he will reflect very positively in years to come about his impact and achievements in the game."