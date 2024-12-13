Tim Southee eyes two major milestones in farewell Test against England in Hamilton

Friday, December 13, 2024
     
Tim Southee has claimed 19 wickets in 12 matches in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle. He is the sixth leading wicket-taker for the Kiwis in the ongoing WTC cycle. Southee has claimed the most wickets for the Blackcaps in WTC history.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Published : Dec 13, 2024 8:37 IST, Updated : Dec 13, 2024 8:58 IST
Tim Southee.
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Southee.

Tim Southee is eyeing two major milestones as he prepares to don the whites for the Blackcaps for the last time in his red-ball international career. Southee, who turned 36 on Wednesday, will be playing the last Test of his career against England at his home ground Seddon Park in Hamilton. The match will begin on Saturday, November 14.

While Southee has nothing to prove to anyone, he can finish his Test career with two big records to his credit. Southee needs 11 more scalps to complete 400 wickets in Test cricket. If the right-arm pacer gets there, he'll become only the second Kiwi with 400 Test wickets or more after Sir Richard Hadlee (431 wickets).

Most wickets in Test cricket

Player Wickets
Muttiah Muralidaran 800
Shane Warne 708
James Anderson 704
Anil Kumble 619
Stuart Broad 604
Glenn McGrath 563
R Ashwin 537
Nathan Lyon 532
Courtney Walsh 529
Dale Steyn 439
Kapil Dev 434
Rangana Herath 433
Sir Richard Hadlee 431
Shaun Pollock 421
Harbhajan Singh 417
Wasim Akram 414
Curtly Ambrose 405
Makhaya Ntini 390
Tim Southee 389

While taking 11 wickets in one game may look slightly improbable given how Southee has performed in Tests recently, he can certainly hit five sixes if he gets a hit in the middle and become the second Kiwi with 100 or more sixes in Test cricket history.

Southee has 95 sixes to his credit and five more will help him leapfrog Jacques Kallis and Chris Gayle. If he gets to 100 sixes, he'll equal Adam Gilchrist's tally and be only behind Brendon McCullum (107) and Ben Stokes (133).

Most sixes in Test cricket

Player Sixes
Ben Stokes 133
Brendon McCullum 107
Adam Gilchrist 100
Chris Gayle 98
Jacques Kallis 97
Tim Southee 95
Virender Sehwag 91
Rohit Sharma 88
Angelo Mathews 88
Brian Lara 88

 

