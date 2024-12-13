Tim Southee eyes two major milestones in farewell Test against England in Hamilton

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Tim Southee.

Tim Southee is eyeing two major milestones as he prepares to don the whites for the Blackcaps for the last time in his red-ball international career. Southee, who turned 36 on Wednesday, will be playing the last Test of his career against England at his home ground Seddon Park in Hamilton. The match will begin on Saturday, November 14.

While Southee has nothing to prove to anyone, he can finish his Test career with two big records to his credit. Southee needs 11 more scalps to complete 400 wickets in Test cricket. If the right-arm pacer gets there, he'll become only the second Kiwi with 400 Test wickets or more after Sir Richard Hadlee (431 wickets).

Most wickets in Test cricket

Player Wickets Muttiah Muralidaran 800 Shane Warne 708 James Anderson 704 Anil Kumble 619 Stuart Broad 604 Glenn McGrath 563 R Ashwin 537 Nathan Lyon 532 Courtney Walsh 529 Dale Steyn 439 Kapil Dev 434 Rangana Herath 433 Sir Richard Hadlee 431 Shaun Pollock 421 Harbhajan Singh 417 Wasim Akram 414 Curtly Ambrose 405 Makhaya Ntini 390 Tim Southee 389

While taking 11 wickets in one game may look slightly improbable given how Southee has performed in Tests recently, he can certainly hit five sixes if he gets a hit in the middle and become the second Kiwi with 100 or more sixes in Test cricket history.

Southee has 95 sixes to his credit and five more will help him leapfrog Jacques Kallis and Chris Gayle. If he gets to 100 sixes, he'll equal Adam Gilchrist's tally and be only behind Brendon McCullum (107) and Ben Stokes (133).

