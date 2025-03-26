Tim Seifert, Jimmy Neesham school Pakistan as New Zealand annihilate men in green 4-1 in T20I series Tim Seifert's blitzkrieg and James Neesham's five-for helped New Zealand beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the fifth T20I of the series. The Black Caps also won the five-match T20I series 4-1 at home.

After Pakistan defeated New Zealand by nine wickets in the third T20I of the series, a new era was expected to begin for the Men in Green. However, the supposed ‘new era’ didn’t last long, as the Salman Agha-led side suffered back-to-back defeats, losing the five-match T20I series 4-1. In the final game, New Zealand made the contest look like Men vs Boys as Pakistan were outclassed in every department.

Batting first, the visitors were reduced to 52/5 at Sky Stadium in Wellington. Agha managed to bring back the momentum in Pakistan’s favour, with a half-century to his name. However, the captain had barely any support from the other end. Eight of the Pakistan batters scored in single digits, which made things worse as they posted 131 runs in the first innings.

For New Zealand, James Neesham picked up a five-wicket haul. The all-rounder conceded 22 runs in his four overs and cleared Pakistan’s tail. Jacob Duffy had a good day out as well, picking up two for 18.

Tim Seifert started the second innings with a cluster of boundaries. The 30-year-old wreaked havoc, smacking unbeaten 97 runs off 38 deliveries. He looked unstoppable as the opener hit 6 boundaries and 10 sixes during his innings. The Pakistan bowlers looked clueless against him as Seifert single-handedly won the game for the Black Caps.

Finn Allen supported him initially with a 27-run knock off 12 balls. Even though Pakistan picked up two quick wickets of Allen and Mark Chapman, it didn’t dampen New Zealand’s spirit, particularly Seifert’s, who played with the same intensity.

“There was only one way to play. I wanted to play the way I wanted to play. The wickets were bouncy. Tonight, few shots got me away. You look at the match ups. Finn helped. We have played together. He is a great mate,” Seifert said after being adjudged Player of the Match.